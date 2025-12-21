 Tempers Flare! Henil Patel Gives A Fiery Send-Off To Hamza Zahoor During IND Vs PAK, ACC U19 Asia Cup Final; Video
Indian young pacer Henil Patel added fire to the India-Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai by dismissing Hamza Zahoor at a crucial stage. Forcing a mistimed shot that resulted in a catch, the young Indian bowler followed the wicket with a fiery send-off. The moment highlighted the intensity, pressure and emotion surrounding the high-stakes final.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony LIV/X

India’s Under-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai delivered yet another intense chapter in the storied rivalry, and young Indian bowler Henil Patel ensured it had its share of fire and emotion. In a high-pressure summit clash, Patel produced a moment that instantly caught the attention of fans and commentators alike when he dismissed Pakistan batter Hamza Zahoor, who was caught, and followed it up with a fiery send-off that underlined the intensity of the occasion.

The incident occurred at a crucial juncture of Pakistan’s innings, with the batters attempting to build momentum against a disciplined Indian attack. Henil Patel, operating with control and aggression, forced Zahoor into a mistimed shot, resulting in a catch that brought a breakthrough for India. Patel celebrated animatedly, giving Zahoor a charged send-off that reflected the release of pressure and adrenaline in a final where every wicket carried immense value.

While such reactions often divide opinion, the moment encapsulated the raw passion that defines India–Pakistan encounters, even at the Under-19 level. For Patel, the celebration appeared less about provocation and more an outpouring of competitive spirit on the biggest stage of the tournament. The Asia Cup final carried enormous expectations, and young players on both sides were visibly feeling the weight of the contest.

Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showcased his explosive hitting abilities by scoring a sensational century in the ongoing ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025. Representing India, the 14-year-old reached the three-digit mark in just 56 balls against UAE, leaving fans and experts alike in awe of his remarkable talent.

The young sensation’s innings drew comparisons with some of the fastest centuries in professional cricket, and social media was quick to celebrate his achievement. Commentators praised his composure and shot selection, noting that despite his age, Suryavanshi plays with the confidence and power of a seasoned international player.

This innings marks yet another milestone in the journey of a teenager who continues to make headlines for his remarkable ability to dominate bowling attacks. With performances like this, Suryavanshi is poised to become a household name in Indian cricket and a player to watch in the coming years.

His record-breaking century in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 serves as a reminder of the immense talent emerging in Indian cricket, and fans are eagerly awaiting more fireworks from the 14-year-old sensation.

