 'Raat Ke 11 Baj Rahe Hai Bhai': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Interaction With Paparazzi Goes Viral; VIDEO
A light-hearted and funny moment involving Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma brought smiles to fans when Rohit was spotted out for a walk with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Away from the pressures of international cricket and packed stadiums, Rohit found himself in a playful exchange with the ever-present paparazzi, showing his trademark wit and easygoing nature.

Amertha Rangankar
Rohit Sharma | Image: X

As Rohit walked past the cameras late in the evening, he jokingly remarked to the photographers, “Raat ke 11 baj rahe hai bhai,” seemingly suggesting it was quite late and perhaps time to wrap up for the day. The comment, delivered with a smile, reflected the casual, banter-filled relationship Rohit often shares with the media.

However, the paparazzi were quick with their comeback. One of them replied, “9:30pm hua hai,” instantly correcting the Indian batter and triggering laughter all around.

The brief interaction quickly gained traction on social media, with fans enjoying the glimpse of Rohit Sharma’s humorous side off the field. Known for his calm demeanour and sharp cricketing brain, Rohit has often shown that he is equally comfortable sharing a laugh away from the spotlight. The exchange served as a reminder that even the biggest stars cherish simple, human moments, making them all the more endearing to fans.

Ro-Ko Supremacy! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Secure Dominant 1-2 Position In ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings

Virat Kohli’s remarkable run of form in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa has brought him roaring back into the top tier of world cricket. Scoring a superb 302 runs across the three-match contest, Kohli dominated the Proteas attack with the control, intensity and hunger that have long defined his career. His consistency throughout the series, highlighted by fluent strokeplay and ice-cold composure in run-building phases, has now propelled him to No. 2 in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings.

This surge places Kohli directly behind India’s limited-overs star player Rohit Sharma, who continues to hold the No. 1 position. Together, the duo once again stand as the world’s top two ODI batters, an image reminiscent of India’s most dominant white-ball years. Their combined presence at the summit underscores India’s formidable batting strength heading into a crucial phase of international cricket, with major tournaments approaching and key bilateral series lined up.

Kohli’s return to the No. 2 spot is not just a reflection of his scoring volume but also of the stability he brings to India’s ODI structure. His ability to adapt to different match situations and build long, match-defining innings proved invaluable against South Africa, reaffirming him as one of the era’s most reliable and influential players. For Rohit, maintaining the No. 1 ranking further cements his reputation as an elite opener whose blend of effortless timing and big-match temperament continues to set the global standard.

With India’s two modern batting giants sitting atop the rankings once again, the team carries both momentum and confidence into the months ahead. Their joint dominance symbolizes not just individual excellence but also the backbone of India’s ODI ambitions, a partnership built on experience, class and the unending pursuit of greatness.

