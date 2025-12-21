 VIDEO: Rishabh Pant Swaps Bat For Racquet As He Meets Nick Kyrgios During World Tennis League
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Rishabh Pant Swaps Bat For Racquet As He Meets Nick Kyrgios During World Tennis League

VIDEO: Rishabh Pant Swaps Bat For Racquet As He Meets Nick Kyrgios During World Tennis League

Rishabh Pant enjoyed a special crossover moment at the World Tennis League after meeting Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios. The interaction between two of sport’s most expressive personalities quickly went viral, delighting fans. Blending cricketing flair with tennis showmanship, the relaxed exchange highlighted the growing camaraderie between stars from different sporting worlds.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Image: World Tennis League/Instagram

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant shared a memorable sporting crossover moment when he met Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios during the World Tennis League, with visuals of their interaction quickly capturing fans’ attention. The meeting brought together two of sport’s most expressive personalities, blending cricketing flair with tennis showmanship in a relaxed, celebratory setting.

Pant was seen picking up a tennis racquet and exchanging shots on court. Displaying impressive hand-eye coordination and athletic movement, the wicketkeeper-batter looked at ease as he tried his hand at the sport, drawing smiles and appreciation from those present. His willingness to step into a different sporting arena highlighted the versatility and natural athleticism that have long defined his cricketing career.

Read Also
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant To Captain Virat Kohli In Delhi Return, Harshit Rana Also...
article-image
Read Also
Most Expensive Players In IPL Auction: Cameron Green 3rd Most Expensive After ₹25.20 Crore...
article-image

Kyrgios, known for his charismatic presence and love for engaging with fans and fellow athletes, appeared equally enthused by the interaction. The Australian tennis player shared a light moment with Pant, reflecting the spirit of the World Tennis League, which has increasingly become a platform for such cross-sport exchanges and informal collaborations.

The interaction resonated strongly on social media, with fans celebrating the meeting of two global stars and applauding Pant’s confidence and enthusiasm on the tennis court. For many, it was a refreshing reminder of how elite athletes often share common skills and a mutual respect that transcends the boundaries of their respective sports.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Rishabh Pant Swaps Bat For Racquet As He Meets Nick Kyrgios During World Tennis League
VIDEO: Rishabh Pant Swaps Bat For Racquet As He Meets Nick Kyrgios During World Tennis League
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 21, 2025: Cool Winter Morning Gives Way To Smog As Air Pollution Overshadows City's Sunday Skies; AQI In Poor Range At 108
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 21, 2025: Cool Winter Morning Gives Way To Smog As Air Pollution Overshadows City's Sunday Skies; AQI In Poor Range At 108
Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution
Delhi: Airport Authority Of India Warns Of Possible Flight Delays, Changes Due To Dense Fog & Worsening Air Pollution
Bihar: Students Protest Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour By Teacher At Sheohar School, Demand Strict Action
Bihar: Students Protest Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour By Teacher At Sheohar School, Demand Strict Action

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Spots Rohit Sharma's Fallen Eyelash & Urges Him To Make A Wish Before South Africa's Run Chase; Video

A lighthearted moment unfolded in the Indian dugout before the start of South Africa’s run chase in the second ODI at Raipur, showcasing the camaraderie within the team. As players prepared for the high-pressure defense of India’s total, Rishabh Pant suddenly spotted an eyelash fallen on Rohit Sharma’s cheek. In a playful yet affectionate gesture, Pant nudged Rohit and told him to “make a wish” with it, a common superstition shared among close friends.

Rohit, smiling at Pant’s insistence, gently placed the eyelash on his hand and closed his eyes for a moment to make the wish. The scene, brief but heartwarming, brought a touch of innocence and warmth to an otherwise intense atmosphere on the field.

While the cameras focused on tactics, field placements, and match pressure, this candid exchange between Pant and Rohit offered fans a glimpse into the bond shared within the Indian side. Moments like these remind the cricketing world that beyond the big hits, wickets, and rivalries, the sport thrives on friendships, traditions, and small rituals that keep the spirit of the game alive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Rishabh Pant Swaps Bat For Racquet As He Meets Nick Kyrgios During World Tennis League

VIDEO: Rishabh Pant Swaps Bat For Racquet As He Meets Nick Kyrgios During World Tennis League

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon's Hamstring Injury At Adelaide Casts Shadow Over Australia's Ashes...

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon's Hamstring Injury At Adelaide Casts Shadow Over Australia's Ashes...

VIDEO: Frank Lampard Sparks Intense Post-Match Brawl After Coventry's Draw With Southampton

VIDEO: Frank Lampard Sparks Intense Post-Match Brawl After Coventry's Draw With Southampton

GCL: Triveni Continental Kings Edge Past Fyers American Gambits To Consolidate Top Spot

GCL: Triveni Continental Kings Edge Past Fyers American Gambits To Consolidate Top Spot

‘Is This Why You Came?’: Lionel Messi REACTS Sharply To Question On His Sexual Relationships...

‘Is This Why You Came?’: Lionel Messi REACTS Sharply To Question On His Sexual Relationships...