 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant To Captain Virat Kohli In Delhi Return, Harshit Rana Also Available As DDCA Announces Squad
PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter Image

New Delhi: India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the Delhi team with stalwart Virat Kohli also set to be available for a couple games in the upcoming National One-Day Championship for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 24.

Apart from Pant and Kohli, even pacer Harshit Rana, veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini have also expressed their willingness to play in the tournament.

The DDCA, however, didn't put the names of Pant, Kohli and Rana in the 16-member list as they won't be available for the entire tournament and are likely to play two to three games before the New Zealand ODI series starting January 11, 2026.

However, it is not clear which two games Kohli and Pant will be available for.

Read Also
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Are Now 'Harivanshis': Know What It Means Spiritually
article-image

Ayush Badoni has been named vice-captain and will take over once Pant leaves for national duty as the second wicketkeeper of the ODI team.

Regular Squad: Ayush Badoni (vice captain), Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Anuj Rawat (wk).

Additional Players: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

