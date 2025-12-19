Did Ravi Shastri Take A Dig At Gambhir Again? Ex-India Coach's Commentary Clip On Sanju Samson During IND vs SA 5th T20I Goes Viral

Sanju Samson made a return to the XI for the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. The Kerala opener got an opportunity following Shubman Gill's injury and responded with a 37-run cameo. With Samson providing India a crisp start, former India head coach Ravi Shastri seemingly questioned how the 31-year-old was kept out of the side by coach Gautam Gambhir.

“Bang into the gap, four more. And when you see him batting like this, you sometimes think, why is he not in the side in the 1st place? Why is it? Why should it be an injury that brings him in," Shastri said while on commentary.

Sanju did not make an appearance in the previous three games with Shubman Gill preferred at the top of the order. Gill displaced Samson at the top in the Asia Cup 2025 but has struggled to replicate his heroics in the shortest format.

In his short stay at the crease, Sanju on Friday showed the merits of him at the top of the order. He was aggressive from ball 1, allowing Abhishek Sharma to settle nicely into rhythm. India have often been reliant on the left-hander given the lack of runs from both Shubman and Suryakumar Yadav.

Samson struck a fine 22-ball 37 at the top of the order, helping India put 67 in the powerplay. The 31-year-old set the foundation at the start, with Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya launched on later in the innings.

Sanju will remain a part of India's T20I squad for the T20 World Cup squad but has lost both his place as a first choice opener and wicket-keeper to accommodate Gill at the top of the order.