 AUS vs ENG, 3rd Test: Australia Beat England By 82 Runs In Adelaide To Retain Ashes Trophy
Australia sealed the Ashes series with an 82-run victory over England in the Adelaide Test, taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon led the bowling attack, while Travis Head’s 170 helped set a strong total. Despite resistance from England’s lower order, Australia dominated and aims for a clean sweep in upcoming Tests.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Adelaide: Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon shared nine wickets as Australia stormed to an 82-run victory in the Adelaide Test, retaining the Ashes series after winning their third consecutive Test this series.

Australia already have an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after just 11 days of cricket, matching the fastest time frame in which the Ashes have been won in the past century, following easy victories in Perth and Brisbane.

However, it was a tough fight from England's lower order, particularly from wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and all-rounder Brydon Carse. Their efforts raised hopes of a miracle, but a disciplined bowling attack kept the hosts in control and they continued to hold the urn.

Smith (60), Will Jacks (47), and Brydon Carse (38 not out) offered hope to Ben Stokes' team after England reached 207-6 on Sunday. Nonetheless, Mitchell Starc (3-62) brought Australia close to victory before Scott Boland dismissed Josh Tongue, ending the tourists' innings at 352 in pursuit of a record 435 to win.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who claimed three wickets on day four of the third Test, has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury and is uncertain for the rest of the series.

Earlier, Cummins and Lyon spearheaded the bowling attack on Day 4, bringing Australia close to victory by reducing England to 207/6 in their chase of 435. On the final day, the visitors needed 228 runs to win, while the hosts only needed four wickets to secure the series.

Starc was the standout bowler, coming from behind to dismiss the tailenders with figures of (3/62) in the second innings. Boland created the match-winning moment by forcing England's No. 11, Josh Tongue, to edge the ball to first slip, where Marnus Labuschagne made an impressive catch for his fourth grab of the game. Brydon Carse remained not out on 39, but his effort was in vain.

Australia's dominance was clear on day two when they took an 85-run lead, dismissing the visitors for 286. Travis Head's remarkable 170 and first innings centurion Alex Carey's 72 contributed to Australia's second innings total of 349, giving the hosts just over five sessions to bowl out England.

Lyon took three quick wickets on Saturday, reducing the opposition to 17 runs and nearly ending the match. However, England battled to reach 177-3, keeping alive hopes of a miracle in the Christmas Test.

Australia will look to whitewash England when they face the visitors in the fourth and Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, starting in December 2, before the fifth and final Test starting on January 4 at SCG.

Brief scores: Australia 371 (Alex Carey 106, Usman Khawaja 82; Jofra Archer 5-53) &amp; 349 (Travis Head 170, Alex Carey 72; Josh Tongue 4-70) beat England 286 (Ben Stokes 83, Jofra Archer 51; Scott Boland 3-45, Pat Cummins 3-69) &amp; 352 (Zak Crawley 85, Jamie Smith 60; Pat Cummins 3-48, Mitchell Starc 3-62) by 82 runs.

