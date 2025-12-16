ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Abhigyan Kundu Smashes Double Century Against Malaysia U-19 In Dubai; Video

Image: BCCI/X

Young Indian batter Abhigyan Kundu produced a sensational display of strokeplay at the Under-19s Asia Cup in Dubai, smashing a remarkable 209 runs against Malaysia Under-19s to script one of the standout performances of the tournament. The left-hander reached the milestone off just 125 deliveries, underlining his dominance as India Under-19 posted a massive total.

Kundu’s double century was studded with 17 fours and nine towering sixes, as he punished the Malaysian bowling attack from the very beginning. Showing excellent timing and composure beyond his age, the Indian batter controlled the innings with a mix of elegant placement and aggressive shot-making, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace throughout his knock.

The innings not only showcased Kundu’s attacking intent but also his ability to bat deep and build a long innings, a quality highly valued in age-group cricket. His partnership with teammates laid a solid foundation for India Under-19, putting the opposition under relentless pressure and effectively taking the game out of Malaysia’s reach.

Abhigyan Kundu’s knock quickly caught the attention of cricket fans and experts, with social media buzzing in praise of the youngster’s extraordinary effort. Performances like these at the Under-19s Asia Cup often serve as a launching pad for future stars, and Kundu’s double century in Dubai has firmly placed him among the most promising talents in India’s youth cricket circuit.

As India Under-19 continued their strong campaign in the tournament, Kundu’s historic innings stood out as a reminder of the depth of talent in Indian cricket and the exciting future that lies ahead.