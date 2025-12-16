 IPL 2026 Auction: ₹18 Crore To Cameron Green, ₹7.2 Crore To BCCI; Explaining IPL's Maximum Fee Rule
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Cameron Green | Credits: Twitter

Cameron Green bagged a whopping ₹25.20 crore contract on his return to the IPL auction table. The Australian all-rounder was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders who shelled out for their record purchase. It is the most expensive foreign signing in the league history, breaking Mitchell Starc's record.

The highest paid player in an IPL auction is Lucknow Super Giants' acquisition of Rishabh Pant last year for ₹27 crore. The highest paid overseas star was Mitchell Starc, with KKR splurging ₹24.75 crore ahead of the 2024 season before KKR's Cameron Green purchase.

However Green will only earn ₹18 crore from the deal. The bid amount and players' salary would be mutually exclusive with the former being deducted from team's annual player purse.

The reason being IPL's "maximum-fee" rule which states that a foreign player's maximum fee at a mini auction will be the lower value between the highest retention slab (₹18 crore) and the highest price at the previous mega auction (₹27 crore for Rishabh Pant in 2025).

In the context of IPL 2026 Auction, Green was sold for a massive ₹25.20 crore after a bidding war between KKR and CSK. As per the maximum price rule, Green will bag ₹18 crore from the deal. The ₹7.2 crore surplus will be deposited with the BCCI, which the Indian board will utilise for overall player welfare. KKR however will lose ₹25.20 crore from their overall purse.

