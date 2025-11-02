'Prepare for Possible Action In Nigeria’: US President Donald Trump Orders Department Of War

Donald Trump | X

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has ordered the Defense Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria as he continues to accuse the country of not doing enough to stem violence against Christians, an allegeation Nigeria has repeatedly denied.

"If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities. I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action," Trump said on Truth Social.

Further warning the Nigerian goverment the US President said, "If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!"

Reportedly, both Christians and Muslims have been victims of attacks by radical Islamists in the country. Violence is driven by a variety of factors: some incidents are religiously motivated and affect both groups, while others stem from disputes between farmers and herders over limited resources, as well as from communal and ethnic tensions.