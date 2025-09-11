 Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCharlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies

The FBI took to X and said, "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Left: Charlie Kirk Right: Person Of Interest | X/@FBISaltLakeCity

The FBI on Thursday released images of a person of interest sought in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The FBI took to X and said, "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

The suspect can be seen wearing a cap, black sunglasses, a long-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans.

Earlier in the day, the FBI said that it has recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

FPJ Shorts
Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies
Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies
Mumbai News: Supervisory Panel Inspects Cooper Hospital Amid Criticism, BMC Promises Upgrades In 3 Months
Mumbai News: Supervisory Panel Inspects Cooper Hospital Amid Criticism, BMC Promises Upgrades In 3 Months
NHSRCL Signs Track Work Agreement For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Maharashtra
NHSRCL Signs Track Work Agreement For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project In Maharashtra
‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?
‘Bhai Aap Toh Ek Weekend Mein Aa Rahe Ho…’: Did Ashneer Grover Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?

According to Robert Bohls, Special Agent in Charge at the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, a “high-powered bolt-action rifle”, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, was recovered in a wooded area near the scene.

During a press conference, law enforcement officials said the manhunt for the suspect, believed to be of college age, is ongoing, with authorities working “around the clock” to locate the individual.

US President Donald Trump Announces Posthumous Medal Of Freedom For Charlie Kirk

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to his late close ally and conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The date of the ceremony is yet to be announced.

Read Also
'America Will Never Be The Same...': Here's What Charlie Kirk Said In His Last X Post Hours Before...
article-image

Charlie Kirk Assassination 

Charlie Kirk, a conservative, right-wing activist and a trusted ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead at the Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, September 10. He was attacked during a public debate, which was a part of his nationwide "American Comeback Tour". The shocking incident unfolded in front of thousands of attendees, with viral videos showing the exact moment Kirk was struck in the neck at the venue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies

'This Is Not Our War': What Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Had Said On India-Pakistan Conflict - VIDEO

'This Is Not Our War': What Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Had Said On India-Pakistan Conflict - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump Announces Posthumous Medal Of Freedom For Charlie Kirk – VIDEO

US President Donald Trump Announces Posthumous Medal Of Freedom For Charlie Kirk – VIDEO

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its...

Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Recovers Weapon Used For Assassination; Know About The Rifle & Its...

Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal...

Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal...