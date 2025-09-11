Charlie Kirk Killing: FBI Releases Images Of Person Of Interest As Manhunt For Assassin Intensifies

Left: Charlie Kirk Right: Person Of Interest | X/@FBISaltLakeCity

The FBI on Thursday released images of a person of interest sought in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The FBI took to X and said, "We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University."

The suspect can be seen wearing a cap, black sunglasses, a long-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, the FBI said that it has recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

According to Robert Bohls, Special Agent in Charge at the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, a “high-powered bolt-action rifle”, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, was recovered in a wooded area near the scene.

During a press conference, law enforcement officials said the manhunt for the suspect, believed to be of college age, is ongoing, with authorities working “around the clock” to locate the individual.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

US President Donald Trump Announces Posthumous Medal Of Freedom For Charlie Kirk

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to his late close ally and conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The date of the ceremony is yet to be announced.

Charlie Kirk Assassination

Charlie Kirk, a conservative, right-wing activist and a trusted ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead at the Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, September 10. He was attacked during a public debate, which was a part of his nationwide "American Comeback Tour". The shocking incident unfolded in front of thousands of attendees, with viral videos showing the exact moment Kirk was struck in the neck at the venue.