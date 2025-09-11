 'This Is Not Our War': What Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Had Said On India-Pakistan Conflict - VIDEO
While urging the Trump administration to stay out of the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May, Kirk had described Pakistan as a "sneaky actor".

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
Charlie Kirk | YT/@Charlie Kirk

While urging the Trump administration to stay out of the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May, Kirk had described Pakistan as a "sneaky actor".

Speaking on his podcast, Kirk highlighted the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 22 civilians and India’s retaliatory precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure, Operation Sindoor. Kirk dismissed the idea of American intervention in the conflict, framing it instead as a test of whether "every conflict is America’s problem".

"India and Pakistan are on the verge of a war. What does this mean exactly? Well, here's the basics. Pakistan is 100% Muslim. Remember, they sheltered Bin Laden and have been a very, very sneaky actor. India is mostly Hindu. They don’t care for each other much at all," Kirk said in a podcast posted on 8 May. Operation Sindoor began during the intervening night of 7 and 8 May.

"This is not our war. Maybe we slightly favour India because they’re retaliating to Islamic terror, but that should go no further than moral support. That is it. This is not our conflict to get involved in," he added. 

He further said, "The only role that we should have is to help negotiations and have moral support. This is not our fight. This is not our region."

Against Issuing Visas To Indians

Earlier On September 2, Kirk said on X, that the US did not need to provide more visas to Indians, arguing that the country was "full" and that Indian workers were "displacing" Americans.

'America Will Never Be The Same...': Here's What Charlie Kirk Said In His Last X Post Hours Before...
"America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We’re full. Let’s finally put our own people first," he wrote.

