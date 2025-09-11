Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal Rift For Leadership - VIDEO

Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal Rift For Leadership | X

Kathmandu, September 11: Fresh violent clashes have erupted outside the Nepalese Army Headquarters on Thursday. There are reports that the clash erupted between the groups of Gen-Z supporters over the ongoing political crisis in the violence-hit country. A major fight erupted outside the headquarter over internal rift for leadership.

There are also reports of scuffle between the local journalists and the Indian media reporters over the coverage of the event. The tensions escalated due to which the army had to use force to disperse the crowd.

Violent Clashes Erupt

Videos of the violent clashes have erupted on social media. The video shows that massive crowd had gathered outside the army headquarter, after which a violent clash erupted and the supporters are seen hitting each other with slaps and kicks. There are reports that the clashes erupted between the supporters of the leaders who in fray to become the interim Prime Minister of the country.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Durga Prasai were brought to the Nepal Army Headquarters which is located in Bhadrakali for formal discussion in the presence of the President. A large crowd also gathered outside the headquarters due to their presence.

As per reports from Nepal News, the supporters of rapper-turned Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and the Mayor of Dharan, Harka Sampang protested in support of their names as the Interim Prime Minister of the country. Balen Shah expressed his support to Karki, however, the supporters present outside the base raised slogans in favour of the leaders.

Discussion with Gen-Z supporters and representatives was held on Wednesday at the army headquarters in Kathmandu. The informal conversation was held with Chief of Army Staff Ashok Sigdel after which the discussion was carried forward formally today.