 Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal Rift For Leadership - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal Rift For Leadership - VIDEO

Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal Rift For Leadership - VIDEO

There are reports that the clash erupted between the groups of Gen-Z supporters over the ongoing political crisis in the violence-hit country. A major fight erupted outside the headquarter over internal rift for leadership.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal Rift For Leadership | X

Kathmandu, September 11: Fresh violent clashes have erupted outside the Nepalese Army Headquarters on Thursday. There are reports that the clash erupted between the groups of Gen-Z supporters over the ongoing political crisis in the violence-hit country. A major fight erupted outside the headquarter over internal rift for leadership.

There are also reports of scuffle between the local journalists and the Indian media reporters over the coverage of the event. The tensions escalated due to which the army had to use force to disperse the crowd.

Violent Clashes Erupt

Videos of the violent clashes have erupted on social media. The video shows that massive crowd had gathered outside the army headquarter, after which a violent clash erupted and the supporters are seen hitting each other with slaps and kicks. There are reports that the clashes erupted between the supporters of the leaders who in fray to become the interim Prime Minister of the country.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Gears Up For DUSU Elections 2025-26, Student Bodies Announce Candidates
Delhi University Gears Up For DUSU Elections 2025-26, Student Bodies Announce Candidates
'Hum Hindustani Hain': Did Shahid Afridi Target Any Former Indian Cricketer Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash? Check Video
'Hum Hindustani Hain': Did Shahid Afridi Target Any Former Indian Cricketer Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash? Check Video
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Durga Prasai were brought to the Nepal Army Headquarters which is located in Bhadrakali for formal discussion in the presence of the President. A large crowd also gathered outside the headquarters due to their presence.

As per reports from Nepal News, the supporters of rapper-turned Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and the Mayor of Dharan, Harka Sampang protested in support of their names as the Interim Prime Minister of the country. Balen Shah expressed his support to Karki, however, the supporters present outside the base raised slogans in favour of the leaders.

Read Also
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer, Credited With Solving Power Crisis, Likely To Be Nepal's...
article-image

Discussion with Gen-Z supporters and representatives was held on Wednesday at the army headquarters in Kathmandu. The informal conversation was held with Chief of Army Staff Ashok Sigdel after which the discussion was carried forward formally today.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal...

Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal...

Nepal Protests: How An 11-Year-Old Girl's Hit-And-Run Accident Fuelled Gen-Z Uprising & Forced Oli...

Nepal Protests: How An 11-Year-Old Girl's Hit-And-Run Accident Fuelled Gen-Z Uprising & Forced Oli...

Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer, Credited With Solving Power Crisis, Likely To Be Nepal's...

Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer, Credited With Solving Power Crisis, Likely To Be Nepal's...

24th Anniversary Of 9/11: Everything To Know About One Of The Biggest & Deadliest Strikes In History

24th Anniversary Of 9/11: Everything To Know About One Of The Biggest & Deadliest Strikes In History

Who Will Be Nepal's Next PM? Here Are Top 5 Names Under Gen Z Consideration For The Interim Post

Who Will Be Nepal's Next PM? Here Are Top 5 Names Under Gen Z Consideration For The Interim Post