Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer, Credited With Solving Power Crisis, Likely To Be Nepal's Interim PM

Kulman Ghising (File Image) | X

Kathmandu: Kulman Ghising is likely to be the head of Nepal's interim government as former Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah stepped aside. Ghising is the former head of the Nepal Electricity Authority. He is credited with solving Nepal's power crisis.

Earlier in the day, a six-hour-long discussion took place between the Nepalese Army, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, and representatives of Gen Z youth to select the country's leadership of an interim government amid ongoing political unrest.

#NepalProtests | Nepal talks underway as President Ram Chandra Paudel, Army Chief Ashokraj Sigdel, and Gen Z reps discuss leadership of an interim government.



Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been finalised as Gen Z's nominee for interim PM.



CPN (Maoist Centre) chief…

Karki and Shah's names were reportedly considered at the meeting. However, a consensus could not be formed on their names. Ghising's name as the leader of the interim government came as a surprise. According to a report by NDTV, protesters called him "a patriot and everyone's favourite".

#WATCH | Nepal: Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu all charred after it was set on fire during the recent anti-corruption protest. Drone visuals from the area.

Apart from Ghising, Shah, and Karki, the name of 40-year-old parliamentarian Sumana Shrestha was also discussed.

Who Is Kulman Ghising?

Ghiisng is a former managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority. He is credited with resolving the Himalayan nation's long-standing power crisis. Ghising was born in Bethan village of Ramechhap District.

He received a free scholarship from the Regional Institute of Technology in India's Jamshedpur and became an electrical engineer. Ghising completed his post-graduate studies from Pulchowk Engineering College.

In September 2016, Ghising was appointed the managing director of NEA by a cabinet decision. At the time of the appointment, he was serving as the project chief of the Rahughat Hydroelectricity Project. He had also served as managing director of the Chilime Hydropower Company.

It was under Ghising's tenure that the policy of providing 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to a few large industries was ended to provide uninterrupted electricity to the general public. This move immedialely reduced power cuts in major ciirs of the country.

On August 11, 2021, Ghising was reappointed for his second term. However, he was removed from his position on March 24, 2025, despite his tenure being scheduled to end on August 9, 2025. His removal sparked widespread criticism and protests against the government.

Nepal Unrest:

On Thursday, the Nepal Army extended prohibitory orders in three districts of Kathmandu Valley while allowing public movement during specific windows, reported PTI. According to the Nepal Army, the curfew order imposed in three districts of Kathmandu valley -- Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur-- was relieved from 6 am.

After allowing a few hours for movement to the general public to carry out essential works, the restrictive orders will be in place from 10 am till 5 pm, as per the notice issued by the army. After a relaxation from 5 pm to 7 pm, night curfew will follow from 7 pm till 6 am on Friday, it added.

The death toll from the violent protests led by the 'Gen Z' group since Sunday evening had increased to 30, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the ministry said 1,061 people were injured. It said 719 of the injured have been discharged, while 274 have been admitted to the hospital.

On Tuesday, KP Oli resigned as the Prime Minister of Nepal following violent protests, which started on Monday, over the ban of social media platforms and corruption. Even after the ban was lifted on Monday night, the protests continue. Agitators burnt the houses of Oli and other ministers.