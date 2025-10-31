India And US Sign Landmark 10-Year Defence Framework In Kuala Lumpur To Boost Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met in Kuala Lumpur, where the two countries formalised a ten-year Defence Framework Agreement, marking a major step toward advancing India-US strategic and defence cooperation. | X @SpokespersonMoD

The agreement, signed in the presence of senior officials from both sides, establishes a long-term roadmap focused on military collaboration, capacity enhancement, and joint projects across the Indo-Pacific region. Singh termed the signing as the beginning of a "new chapter" in bilateral defence ties.

"We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus. On this occasion, I feel a new chapter will begin today with the signing of the Defence Framework. I am confident that under your leadership, India-US relations will further strengthen," Rajnath said.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person on the sidelines of ADMM (ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting - Plus: ADMM-Plus). On this occasion, I feel a new chapter will begin today with the… https://t.co/SFovRKLdjI pic.twitter.com/slFgUCQgdR — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

Hegseth, expressing appreciation for the partnership, described the agreement as a defining moment in the evolving relationship between New Delhi and Washington.

"I want to express gratitude to Minister Singh for the partnership we have with India. It's one of the most consequential US-India relationships in the world. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, on mutual trust and commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"This 10-year US-India Defence Framework is ambitious. It's a significant step for our two militaries, a roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead. It underscores America's long-term commitment to our shared security and our strong partnership."

After the meeting, Singh shared on X, "This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship. It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership."

Had a fruitful meeting with my US counterpart @SecWar Peter Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur. We signed the 10 years ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership’. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership.



This Defence Framework will provide policy… pic.twitter.com/IEP6Udg9Iw — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 31, 2025

The engagement took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), where Singh is leading the Indian delegation. His Malaysia visit also includes talks with Defence Minister Khaled Nordin and participation in sessions focused on regional peace and counter-terrorism efforts.

India and Malaysia currently serve as co-chairs of the Experts' Working Group on Counter Terrorism for 2024-2027, reflecting New Delhi's growing involvement in promoting stability and cooperation within the Indo-Pacific framework.

