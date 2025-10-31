'As If She Owns This Plane': Air India Passenger's X Post Showing Co-Traveller Putting Legs On Food Tray Sparks Debate About Civic Sense

Air India Passenger's X Post Showing Co-Traveller Keeping Legs On Food Tray Sparks Debate About Civic Sense | X/@KamathUrich

An Air India traveller posted an image of a fellow passenger using a food tray onboard a flight to rest her legs. The post by passenger, named Urich Kamath, sparked a debate about passenger etiquettes and airline standards.

The image posted by Kamath shows a fellow traveller keeping her leg on the food tray. Kamath also pointed out that crew members did not do anything to maintain decorum on the flight, as the woman was not asked to sit in a proper manner.

X Post By Urich Kamath:

"Flew on @airindia recently, Shocked to see this when I woke up mid flight that a lady on 10C putting legs up as if she owns this plane and more intresting is none of @airindia in flight crew stopped her saw to air hostess just passing by her that’s how we have civic sense !!! (sic.)" Kamath wrote in his X post.

The incident reignited conversation over people's civic sense and the duty of cabin crew. Some netizens even slammed the airline crew members over the incident.

"Dear @airindia this laissez faire attitude of your crew in the old sarkari days led to the ruin of your plane interiors. Iron hand needed. Put people in their place and make them behave," on of the X user wrote.

"Flight attendants have given up on Indians.. this only shoes one’s upbringing & etiquette," another X user wrote.

Some netizens even suggested weird solutions to teach the woman passenger a lesson "Just “accidentally” pour some water/juice/chai on it and enjoy the show," one of the X users commented.

Notably, Air India has not yet issued any statement over the incident.