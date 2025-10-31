VIDEO: DMK, Allies Slam PM Modi Over Remarks Against Tamils And Biharis, Accuse Him Of Spreading Regional Hatred

Chief Minister M K Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo

Chennai: The ruling DMK and its allies launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for his remarks at an election rally in Bihar that “in Tamil Nadu, DMK men are harassing the hard working people of Bihar.”

Stalin Urges PM to Uphold Dignity of His Office

Taking to social media, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin accused the Prime Minister of inciting enmity between the Tamils and the people of Bihar.

“I am pained as a Tamil, and request Mr. Narendra Modi not to forget that he is the Prime Minister of this country every now and then, and that he should not lose the dignity the post holds through such speeches,” Stalin said. As Chief Minister, he “condemned the BJP for spewing hatred against Tamils – whether in Odisha or in Bihar”.

He called upon Modi and those from the BJP to stop engaging in cheap political acts that foster hatred between Hindus and Muslims; between Tamils and the people of Bihar, in a diverse country that stood united. Instead they must focus on welfare.

Opposition Leaders Accuse PM of Double Standards

CPI M state secretary P Shanmugam accused Modi of pretending to be affectionate towards Tamils for “electoral gains”, while disparaging them in other States.

“During the Odisha Assembly elections, he triggered hatred by questioning whether a Tamil could rule Odisha. He also spread slander by claiming the keys to the Puri Jagannath temple treasury were hidden in Tamil Nadu,” the Marxist leader recalled.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore charged that every time there is an election anywhere in the country, the BJP leaders resort to disrespecting Tamils.

BJP Counters, Recalls Stalin’s Old Statement

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, however, said Stalin had during an election campaign contended the DMK would not allow people from northern States, who come to Tamil Nadu for livelihood, to enter the State. “Did you forget national unity then?,” he asked.