Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Draws Massive Rallies Despite Rain; Targets Opposition In 3 Consecutive Campaign Stops | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath addressing large, rain-soaked crowds during consecutive rallies in Siwan, Vaishali and Bhojpur on October 31 | X - @myogiadityanath

Siwan/Vaishali/Bhojpur, October 31: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s three consecutive rallies in support of the BJP and NDA candidates on Friday stunned the opposition during the Bihar Assembly elections. Despite heavy rain, massive crowds turned out, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Modi-Yogi Zindabad.”

Addressing the gatherings, CM Yogi said that the people’s enthusiasm, even amid rain, mud, and storm, reflected the true strength of the NDA. Taking a swipe at the Grand Alliance, he remarked that Rahul Gandhi’s entry into the Bihar elections guarantees victory for the BJP and NDA.

Campaign Stops and Candidates

In Siwan, Yogi Adityanath campaigned for NDA candidates Mangal Pandey, Karnajit Singh (Daraunda), and Indradev Singh Patel (Barharia). His second rally in Vaishali’s Lalganj supported BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh, where he launched a sharp attack on the opposition.

Later, addressing a public meeting in Agiaon (Bhojpur) for NDA candidate Mahesh Paswan, the Chief Minister came down heavily on the communists, saying that “they have been wiped out not only from India but from the world.”

'विकसित बिहार' के निर्माण के लिए एनडीए की सरकार आवश्यक है।



बिहार की सुशासन प्रिय जनता-जनार्दन का उत्साह बता रहा है कि एक बार फिर उनका आशीर्वाद और विश्वास NDA के साथ है।



आभार लालगंज वासियो। pic.twitter.com/SKKgjSzdIF — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 31, 2025

Raghunathpur and Bulldozer Reference

Recalling his recent visit to Raghunathpur, CM Yogi said, “A family-run mafia is trying to regain control there. In Uttar Pradesh, we crushed such mafias with bulldozers and sent them to hell. No Marich or Subahu will ever rise again on the land of Maa Sita.” He added that despite the heavy rain, the energy of the youth and mothers at the rally felt like “a flood of support sweeping through Siwan.”

Bihar’s Legacy and Governance Pitch

Highlighting Bihar’s intellectual legacy, CM Yogi said that “wherever Bihar’s youth go, their intelligence earns respect. Now is the time to build a strong structure of good governance on the foundation laid under Nitish Kumar’s 20-year leadership.”

एनडीए का परचम लहराएगा, इंडी गठबंधन गर्त में जाएगा...



बिहार की विकासप्रिय जनता ने 'विकसित बिहार' के संकल्प को पूर्ण करने के लिए एनडीए को पुन: विजयी बनाने का मन बना लिया है।



इस स्नेह के लिए हृदय से आभार सिवान वासियो। pic.twitter.com/BSRgXdJUDT — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 31, 2025

Historical References and Ideological Attack

Drawing inspiration from history, he stated, “The sons of Bihar, Chandragupta Maurya and Chanakya, once made India the golden bird of the world, when our share in the global economy was 40 percent.”

He cautioned, however, that “the ideological heirs of those who destroyed Nalanda University have returned under the guise of political Islam to obstruct Bihar’s progress.” Criticizing the Congress and RJD, he said that “the Congress, following the colonial legacy, plunged Bihar into crisis, and the RJD completed the ruin.”

Rahul Gandhi and Opposition Warning

In Vaishali, CM Yogi reiterated that “whenever Rahul Gandhi campaigns, NDA’s victory becomes certain. He is the biggest guarantee of BJP-NDA’s success.” Attacking the Congress-RJD alliance, he warned that their return would bring back “an era of mafia rule, loot, kidnappings, and insecurity for women.”

Uttar Pradesh Model and Social Welfare Claims

Referring to Uttar Pradesh’s law and order model, he said, “Our bulldozers demolish illegal mafia properties, and on that land, we build houses for the poor.” He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh today stands as a model of heritage and development, a state where neither mafia survives nor corruption thrives.

डबल इंजन सरकार के विकास और रोजगार के संकल्प के साथ बिहार के सिवान विधान सभा क्षेत्र में आयोजित जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहा हूं... https://t.co/XomKy3RqZ9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 31, 2025

Charges Against ‘Indi’ Alliance and Economic Claims

Yogi Adityanath said, "The 'Indi' alliance, formed by the Congress, CPI(ML) and RJD, has historically deprived the poor of basic entitlements, including food rations, and even misappropriated animal fodder."

He said these parties profess concern for the poor while denying them rights: failing to create jobs, seizing land under the guise of employment, and forcing farmers to migrate.

According to him, mafia influence in Bihar left traders, women and youth struggling for security, dignity and identity. Today, he added, Bihar is witnessing job creation, investment, and development, and is moving toward economic self-reliance.

Cultural and Political Allegations

He charged that the RJD, CPI(ML) and Congress are cut from the same cloth, hostile to India’s heritage, nostalgic for servility, and welcoming to outsiders who would undermine the nation.

He mentioned their opposition to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sita Maiya temple in Sitamarhi, as well as fomenting discord among citizens and instigating riots around festivals.

Kashi and Ram Mandir References

Referring to Kashi, the Chief Minister noted that the Kashi Vishwanath complex, once cramped, now accommodates some 50,000 devotees at a time, and that millions visit Kashi and Ayodhya together.

He recalled past incidents, Congress denying Ram’s existence, the RJD obstructing the Ram temple chariot, SP elements firing at devotees, and communists focused on otherworldly ideologies. He concluded that those who oppose Ram are opposing the nation, and therefore have no place here, they must be shown the way out.