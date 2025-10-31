'We Will Restore Bihar’s glory To The Era Of Chandragupta And Chanakya, Ushering In A New Golden Age': Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Siwan, 31 October: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a large crowd in the Siwan assembly constituency of Bihar and delivered a clear message that under no circumstances will the return of hereditary mafia and mafia rule in Bihar be tolerated. Despite continuous rain and adverse weather, he heartily thanked the crowd and said that on Siwan’s land, the reign of fear and terror would not be allowed again.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated, "The NDA government will restore the splendour that Bihar had in the time of Chandragupta and Chanakya, and will lead Bihar back to a golden age." He warned that the descendants of those who destroyed Nalanda University are today trying to obstruct development with a political-Islam intent.

CM Yogi Adityanath, expressing gratitude for the public’s enthusiasm even amid heavy rains in Bihar, congratulated them. He said he had come the day before yesterday to Raghunathpur because a hereditary mafia there wants to seize control again. In UP, he said, we used bulldozers to crush such mafias, tearing them apart and opening the way to hell from UP’s soil.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that on the land of Maa Sita, no Marich and Subahu will be allowed to raise their heads again. He said that seeing the enthusiasm of the youth and mothers at the Raghunathpur rally, despite heavy rain, he felt that a big wave is coming to Siwan. Yogi said that Bihar’s youth, wherever they went in the country and world, their intellect and talent were acknowledged. Now, the time has come. Over the last 20 years, under Nitish Babu’s leadership, good governance has built a strong foundation. On that, we must build a strong structure using Bihar’s intellect.

CM Yogi targeting opposition parties said that many people in their own ways are trying to throw dust in people’s eyes, those who had placed Bihar in an identity crisis and forced Siwan residents to live in fear and terror.

He added, "They must never be allowed to return under any circumstances. This fight is not just for power, but for Bihar’s self-respect. It is a fight to restore Bihar’s pride and glorious tradition. It is a fight to take Bihar back to a golden age. Bihar once showed the whole of India a golden age." He further said that India will develop when Bihar develops. When Bihar develops, nothing can stop India from being developed.

CM Yogi said, "Bihar’s sons Chandragupta Maurya and Chanakya made India’s name resound before the world. At that time, India’s contribution to the world economy was 40 per cent. The valour and bravery were Chandragupta Maurya’s, the intelligence and wisdom Chanakya’s. Before the world, they presented India as the golden bird."

He added, "The foreign invaders who destroyed Nalanda University, even their current descendants, with the intention of political Islam, are now returning and obstructing development in a mission for their own advancement. The British forced the artisans and craftsmen here and the food‐providing farmers to die of hunger. As heirs of the British, Congress, following the same British tradition, has put Bihar into crisis and blocked development. What remained was finished off by RJD."

CM Yogi, "Under RJD rule in Bihar, crime and kidnapping had become an industry. Under RJD’s regime, anarchy, hooliganism, and nepotism dominated; relatives of one family were trampling all over Bihar. They created an identity crisis for the youth. They even devoured animal fodder, creating a terrible situation for the youth."

CM Yogi added, "India is grateful to PM Modi. Born into a poor home and living as an ordinary citizen, Narendra Modi Ji began his routine life, but he started leading India in 2014. Today in the country, the NDA, under Modi ji and Nitish Babu’s leadership, has done the work of giving free rations to 80 crore people, free health insurance under Ayushman Bharat to 50 crore people, toilets in 12 crore houses, opening bank accounts for 45 crore poor people, and giving pension and scholarship directly into accounts. Four crore poor families have been provided with homes. Modi ji has said that every poor person will have a roof over their head. Why did RJD and Congress not do this?"

CM Yogi said, "The INDI alliance obstructs development and abuses heritage. They want to hold power to rob and devour the schemes for the welfare of the poor. If Congress and RJD win, they will shut off the poor’s ration and swallow it. In the name of youth’s jobs, they will devour your land too. These people will not implement development, but in the name of development, will bring back mafia rule and do a naked rampage again in Siwan and Bihar."

CM Yogi stated that just as professional criminals in UP are followers of the SP, similarly, in Bihar, criminals are followers of the RJD and Congress. They must not be allowed to flourish. He added, "Whenever they advance, they will loot the rights of the poor, breach the security of sisters and daughters, snatch jobs, trample farmers’ prosperity. That is the appeal: I have come from Lucknow among you for this."

He said that Congress and RJD are the same people who tried to stop Lord Ram’s chariot procession. They have no pride in the heritage of Lord Ram, Krishna or Buddha. These individuals insulted Dr Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Jayaprakash Narayan, and Karpoori Thakur. They insulted Bihar’s son Sitaram Kesri. They worked to dust the dreams of JP.

Yogi Adityanath stated that when Rajendra Babu was undertaking the restoration of Somnath, Prime Minister Nehru attempted to stop him. Rajendra Babu then said that if needed, he would resign but would go for Somnath’s restoration. Those who stopped the Ram temple chariot earlier in the Supreme Court said that Lord Ram was imaginary. However, today, if you visit Ayodhya, you will see how beautiful and grand the temple is. If a grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya, then the NDA is also building a grand temple of Maa Janki in Sitamarhi. The route by which Lord Ram took Maa Sita to Ayodhya is also being built by the NDA government as the Ram-Janki Marg, with a budget of Rs 6,155 crore. Now, Bihar is not dependent on identity. There is road, rail and air connectivity. Metro work is underway. Inland waterways have developed rapidly. In Bihar, schools, colleges, medical colleges, and engineering colleges are being built. The first instalment has been released under Nitish Babu’s leadership to move 75 lakh sisters toward economic self-reliance.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This is the NDA, we don’t make false promises. We act first and speak later. We said we’d build the Ram Temple, and it’s done. We said we’d end mafia rule, and we did."

We said there would be no riots, and today, no one in Uttar Pradesh dares to start one. The state is peaceful.

We've warned rioters: provoke violence and your ancestral land will be confiscated; no mercy, no compensation. The houses we built for the poor now stand on land that once belonged to those rioters

He said, “We vowed to eliminate the mafia, and their ticket to hell is already booked. Bihar, too, is now on the same path; the NDA always delivers on its promises.”

He appealed that for a developed Bihar, NDA candidates must be elected. In the NDA, we must ensure the election of a BJP, JD(U), LJP, or HAM candidate and send them to victory. From a developed India, we will move forward with the concept of Ramrajya.

On this occasion the BJP’s former state president, Bihar government minister and NDA candidate from Siwan assembly constituency Mangal Pandey; NDA candidate from Daraunda Karnjeet Singh; NDA candidate from Barharia Indradev Singh Patel; MP Maharajganj Janardan Singriwal; MP Siwan Vijay Laxmi Devi; UP government Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh; former MP Om Prakash Yadav; former Legislative Councilor Manoj Kumar Singh; BJP district president Rahul Tiwari; JD(U) district president Chandraketu Singh; LJP district president Mahadev Paswan; Rashtriya Lok Morcha district president Abdul Rizwan; Sanjay Kumar Pandey; Mukesh Kumar Bantu and other dignitaries were present.