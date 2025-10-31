 Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs For Youth
In the 'Sankalp Patra', the NDA promised to provide one crore government jobs for the young population of the state.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The manifesto was released by Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister-LJP(RV) Chief Chirag Paswan, and other NDA leaders in Patna. In the 'Sankalp Patra', the NDA promised to provide one crore government jobs for the young population of the state.

The NDA also assured to make Bihar a flood-free state. The ruling alliance comprises the BJP, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU). Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

On Thursday, the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan also released its manifesto.

The Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

