'Ethnic Cleansing Of Hindus Not Bangladesh’s Internal Matter,' VHP Calls For Global Action And Nationwide Protests

Mumbai: Ethnic cleansing of minorities can not be an internal matter of Bangladesh and governments from across the world should make it stop, said Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) international president Alok Kumar. Along with its youth wing Bajrang Dal, VHP will organise nationwide protests against the killings of Hindus in Bangladesh, especially outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Bangladesh embassy in Mumbai.

Press conference in Mumbai condemns lynching of Hindu youth

Kumar addressed a press conference on Tuesday in Mumbai, where he expressed deep anguish and strong condemnation over the brutal killing of a Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh on Thursday following allegations of blasphemy.

Kumar alleged that the killing of Das reflects a complete and deliberate collapse of the rule of law and a grave abdication of state responsibility in Bangladesh. He called the violence as harassment towards minorities and an ethnic cleansing of Hindus, refuting Bangladesh’s stand of calling it an internal matter. The VHP also appealed to the global human rights’ organisations and governments to work for ending the violence.

VHP terms violence a human rights issue, seeks Indian government action

“This murder will keep reminding the world that the cruel form of Jihad will ask for the death penalty to someone who says that all religions are the same. This is not an internal matter, this is a matter of human rights. We expect the Indian government to take actions to stop the harassment of minorities in the neighbouring countries,” said Kumar.

He alleged that Bangladesh’s chief advisor Muhammad Yunus is directing the country towards the objective of Greater Bangladesh to occupy the North-East part of India and West Bengal. He stated that the head of a state’s statement to take over a big chunk of India under the control of Bangladesh and Islam should be taken seriously by the international community as a moral and humanitarian responsibility.

“This statement challenges the sovereignty and integrity of India. From the time this government has been formed, it has tried to keep their relation with India tense. We are certain that India can take care of its security but such statements about violence, war and disturbing peace should be pondered over by the world,” he added.

Demand to withdraw Nobel Peace Prize from Muhammad Yunus

The VHP categorically demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Nobel Peace Prize conferred upon Muhammad Yunus, stating that any leadership which fails to protect minorities and maintain law and order has no moral right to enjoy international recognition or legitimacy.

The VHP announced that it will organise nationwide agitations across India and countries where the organisation has its presence to protest against violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and to demand justice, accountability and international intervention. On Tuesday, the right-wing Hindu organisation will stage a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Bangladesh embassy at Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade.

