 ₹20 Crore Proposed For Solar Rooftops On Govt, Semi-Government And B-PACS Buildings
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia₹20 Crore Proposed For Solar Rooftops On Govt, Semi-Government And B-PACS Buildings

₹20 Crore Proposed For Solar Rooftops On Govt, Semi-Government And B-PACS Buildings

Vehicle services under the Cooperation Department will be strengthened with an allocation of ₹2.19 crore. This will enhance the pace of departmental work and improve the monitoring system. Additionally, an extra grant of ₹46 lakh has been proposed for the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Service Board, Lucknow, to support various standard expenditure heads.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 01:41 AM IST
article-image
The Yogi government will strengthen the cooperative sector through green energy. | File Pic

Lucknow: The Yogi government will strengthen the cooperative sector through green energy. In the Supplementary Budget for the year 2025–2026, special emphasis has been laid on empowering the cooperative sector. With the objective of making cooperative institutions modern, self-reliant, and technology-driven, the Yogi government has made provisions for additional grants under various heads. The government’s focus is on developing cooperatives as a strong instrument for rural development and economic empowerment.

In the supplementary budget, an additional provision of ₹20 crore has been proposed for installing solar rooftops on government, semi-government, and B-PACS buildings. This initiative will help reduce the energy costs of cooperative institutions while promoting green energy.

Vehicle services under the Cooperation Department will be strengthened with an allocation of ₹2.19 crore. This will enhance the pace of departmental work and improve the monitoring system. Additionally, an extra grant of ₹46 lakh has been proposed for the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Service Board, Lucknow, to support various standard expenditure heads.

Read Also
Supplementary Budget Of ₹500 Crore Approved For State Subsidy Under 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana', Giving...
article-image

A provision of ₹1.50 crore has been made as a grant to the Cooperative Research and Training Institute to strengthen training, capacity building, and research activities for cooperative personnel. Along with this, an additional amount of ₹1 crore has been proposed for creating a comprehensive database of cooperative societies, which will enhance transparency and effectiveness in the implementation of schemes.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'No Deaths In UP Due To Codeine,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Slams Samajwadi Party In Assembly
VIDEO: 'No Deaths In UP Due To Codeine,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Slams Samajwadi Party In Assembly
Seven Returning Officers Appointed To Conduct Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Elections
Seven Returning Officers Appointed To Conduct Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Elections
Mumbai: Around 250 Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In CT MRI Unit At Bhatia Hospital In Grant Road, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Around 250 Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In CT MRI Unit At Bhatia Hospital In Grant Road, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai BJP Launches ‘War Room’ For BMC polls
Mumbai BJP Launches ‘War Room’ For BMC polls

These provisions will promote technological upgradation, administrative efficiency, and financial self-reliance in the cooperative sector, and are being seen as an important step towards making cooperatives in the state modern, transparent, and development-oriented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

YEIDA Delegation Visits Neemrana To Study Model For Proposed Japanese Industrial City In Uttar...

YEIDA Delegation Visits Neemrana To Study Model For Proposed Japanese Industrial City In Uttar...

Former Punjab IGP Amar Singh Chahal Critical After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Former Punjab IGP Amar Singh Chahal Critical After Alleged Suicide Attempt

₹20 Crore Proposed For Solar Rooftops On Govt, Semi-Government And B-PACS Buildings

₹20 Crore Proposed For Solar Rooftops On Govt, Semi-Government And B-PACS Buildings

Supplementary Budget Of ₹500 Crore Approved For State Subsidy Under 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana', Giving...

Supplementary Budget Of ₹500 Crore Approved For State Subsidy Under 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana', Giving...

Eco-Tourism And Development Of Religious Sites In The State To Get A New Boost, Proposal Included In...

Eco-Tourism And Development Of Religious Sites In The State To Get A New Boost, Proposal Included In...