₹20 Crore Proposed For Solar Rooftops On Govt, Semi-Government And B-PACS Buildings

Lucknow: The Yogi government will strengthen the cooperative sector through green energy. In the Supplementary Budget for the year 2025–2026, special emphasis has been laid on empowering the cooperative sector. With the objective of making cooperative institutions modern, self-reliant, and technology-driven, the Yogi government has made provisions for additional grants under various heads. The government’s focus is on developing cooperatives as a strong instrument for rural development and economic empowerment.

In the supplementary budget, an additional provision of ₹20 crore has been proposed for installing solar rooftops on government, semi-government, and B-PACS buildings. This initiative will help reduce the energy costs of cooperative institutions while promoting green energy.

Vehicle services under the Cooperation Department will be strengthened with an allocation of ₹2.19 crore. This will enhance the pace of departmental work and improve the monitoring system. Additionally, an extra grant of ₹46 lakh has been proposed for the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Service Board, Lucknow, to support various standard expenditure heads.

A provision of ₹1.50 crore has been made as a grant to the Cooperative Research and Training Institute to strengthen training, capacity building, and research activities for cooperative personnel. Along with this, an additional amount of ₹1 crore has been proposed for creating a comprehensive database of cooperative societies, which will enhance transparency and effectiveness in the implementation of schemes.

These provisions will promote technological upgradation, administrative efficiency, and financial self-reliance in the cooperative sector, and are being seen as an important step towards making cooperatives in the state modern, transparent, and development-oriented.