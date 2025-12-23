Supplementary Budget Of ₹500 Crore Approved For State Subsidy Under 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana', Giving New Momentum To The Scheme

The 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana' is being successfully implemented in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | X @PMSuryaGhar

Lucknow: The 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana' is being successfully implemented in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. To further accelerate this scheme, the Yogi government has made provision for the necessary funds in the supplementary budget presented in the Assembly on Monday.

Under this, the government has approved a supplementary budget of ₹500 crore for the state subsidy.

The objective of this decision is to make the state subsidy available to the beneficiaries quickly and easily, so that the common citizens can receive the full benefits of the scheme on time.

This scheme by the Yogi government will not only provide financial relief to people in the installation of solar plants but will also give new impetus to the use of solar energy in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states in the country in the effective implementation of the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'.

Under the scheme, a total of 10,09,567 applications have been received in the state so far, out of which the installation of solar rooftop systems has been successfully completed in 3,14,376 houses. Through this, 3,17,690 families have benefited from the scheme, promoting clean, affordable, and sustainable energy.

Under this scheme, a solar installation capacity of 1,083.63 megawatts has been created in Uttar Pradesh so far. For this remarkable achievement, the central government has released a central subsidy of ₹2,188.79 crore, while the state government also provided a state subsidy of approximately ₹600 crore.

This scheme is proving helpful in environmental protection as well as in significantly reducing the electricity expenses of common citizens.