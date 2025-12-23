YEIDA Delegation Visits Neemrana To Study Model For Proposed Japanese Industrial City In Uttar Pradesh

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) | X @Yamunaresidents

Neemrana (Rajasthan), December 22: In a significant step towards shaping the proposed Japanese Industrial City in Uttar Pradesh, a high-level delegation of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Monday undertook a study visit to the Japanese Industrial Park developed by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

The objective of the visit was to understand the experiences of the Neemrana model, widely regarded as the country’s most successful Japanese industrial cluster, and to explore ways to replicate these best practices in the YEIDA region.

During the meeting, RIICO officials made a comprehensive presentation on the entire development journey of the Neemrana Japanese Industrial Park, including its planning process and operational framework. They explained how land allotment, zoning, infrastructure and utility services were developed in line with the specific requirements of Japanese investors.

The officials also highlighted special incentive policies, administrative facilitation mechanisms and the investor-friendly ecosystem created to support Japanese companies.

In-depth discussions were held on key aspects such as the logistics requirements of Japanese firms, availability of basic amenities like electricity and water, smooth supply chains and a stable policy environment. YEIDA officials emphasized incorporating these learnings into the master plan of the proposed Japanese Industrial City in Uttar Pradesh.

After the technical sessions, the YEIDA delegation also carried out a site inspection of the Neemrana Japanese Industrial Park and directly observed the existing infrastructure, road network and utility management systems.

On the occasion, YEIDA Chief Executive Officer R.K. Singh said that the experiences shared by the Rajasthan government and RIICO would be extremely useful for YEIDA. He stated that based on these insights related to land planning, specialized infrastructure and investor-friendly systems, a world-class Japanese Industrial City would be developed in the YEIDA region, further strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s position on the global investment map.

He further informed that YEIDA’s development strategy is focused on cluster-based industrial growth, with multimodal connectivity being integrated with industrial zones through the Noida International Airport (Jewar).

At the conclusion of the visit, the YEIDA delegation expressed gratitude to RIICO and the Government of Rajasthan, describing the visit as a strong example of inter-state cooperation that will give a new direction to the country’s industrial development.

The delegation was led by YEIDA Chief Executive Officer R.K. Singh and included Additional Chief Executive Officer Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, senior officials and representatives from EPCMD-India. RIICO was represented in the meeting by DGM Sanjay Bagaria.