 Uttar Pradesh News: 13,000 Rural Women Trained As 'Micro-Enterprise Sakhis' To Boost Entrepreneurship Under UPSRLM
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: 13,000 Rural Women Trained As 'Micro-Enterprise Sakhis' To Boost Entrepreneurship Under UPSRLM

Uttar Pradesh News: 13,000 Rural Women Trained As 'Micro-Enterprise Sakhis' To Boost Entrepreneurship Under UPSRLM

Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) is empowering rural women to move from self-employment to entrepreneurship through the ‘Micro-Enterprise Sakhi’ initiative.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 04:14 AM IST
article-image
Over 13,000 rural women in Uttar Pradesh are being trained as Micro-Enterprise Sakhis to promote self-reliance and entrepreneurship under UPSRLM | File Photo

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) is empowering rural women to move from self-employment to entrepreneurship through the ‘Micro-Enterprise Sakhi’ initiative. The program is giving a new dimension to rural economic empowerment by transforming job seekers into job creators.

13,064 Women Undergoing Training Across The State

So far, 13,064 women are being trained as Micro-Enterprise Sakhis across the state. Each Sakhi will support 50 other women in setting up self-employment ventures, with a target of creating over 6.5 lakh new enterprises.

More than 11,000 Sakhis have already been selected, and the remaining candidates will undergo an examination on November 4, 2025. The training modules cover business planning, enterprise management, marketing, government schemes, financial literacy, and practical fieldwork.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai OC Amnesty Scheme Stuck In Limbo; Citizens Await Government Resolution Despite Announcement Two Months Ago
Mumbai OC Amnesty Scheme Stuck In Limbo; Citizens Await Government Resolution Despite Announcement Two Months Ago
Powai Hostage Encounter Sparks Debate: Was Rohit Arya’s Death Justified Or Avoidable?
Powai Hostage Encounter Sparks Debate: Was Rohit Arya’s Death Justified Or Avoidable?
Mumbai Police Seize ₹655 Crore Worth Of Drugs In Nine Months; Over 1,100 Arrested in 906 Cases
Mumbai Police Seize ₹655 Crore Worth Of Drugs In Nine Months; Over 1,100 Arrested in 906 Cases
Mumbai News: Bandra Developer Neeraj Kakad Detained For ₹9.57 Crore Cheating And Threat Case; Family, Aides Absconding
Mumbai News: Bandra Developer Neeraj Kakad Detained For ₹9.57 Crore Cheating And Threat Case; Family, Aides Absconding

A dedicated mobile app is being developed by UPSRLM under the direction of Mission Director Deepa Ranjan to enable digital operations such as surveys, enterprise tracking, and progress reporting, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Technical Support And Financial Linkages For Women Entrepreneurs

Development Alternatives is providing technical support in training, capacity building, and market linkages. Each cluster-level federation will have four Micro-Enterprise Sakhis, who will help women secure bank loans with the assistance of Bank Sakhis to set up small, resource-based enterprises.

Driving Self-Reliance And Women-Led Development

These women will act as local role models, fostering self-reliance and improving household incomes in rural communities. The initiative also supports the Prime Minister’s vision of creating ‘Lakhpati Women’ by building a sustainable ecosystem for rural entrepreneurship.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple Holds ₹350 Crore In Bank Deposits; Committee...
article-image

The Micro-Enterprise Sakhi program is not only strengthening rural women economically but also revitalizing the village economy. It represents a major stride toward women-led development, employment generation, and the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Students Visit UP Legislative Assembly To Learn About Democracy And...

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Students Visit UP Legislative Assembly To Learn About Democracy And...

Uttar Pradesh News: Calibration Flight Lands At Noida International Airport, Marking Key Step Toward...

Uttar Pradesh News: Calibration Flight Lands At Noida International Airport, Marking Key Step Toward...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 48-Year-Old Jhansi Farmer Dies By Suicide After Unseasonal Rains Destroy...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 48-Year-Old Jhansi Farmer Dies By Suicide After Unseasonal Rains Destroy...

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Calls...

Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Calls...

Uttar Pradesh News: 13,000 Rural Women Trained As 'Micro-Enterprise Sakhis' To Boost...

Uttar Pradesh News: 13,000 Rural Women Trained As 'Micro-Enterprise Sakhis' To Boost...