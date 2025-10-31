 Uttar Pradesh News: Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple Holds ₹350 Crore In Bank Deposits; Committee Orders Conversion To Fixed Deposits For Better Returns
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Mathura's Banke Bihari temple | PTI

Vrindavan: Though a recent opening of the temple’s tehkhana (basement) revealed only a few silver and gold sticks, official records show that the famed Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan holds deposits worth over Rs 350 crore in 12 different bank branches across Mathura and Vrindavan.

Major Funds Held in Leading Banks

According to temple officials, the highest amount is kept in the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank.

Decision to Convert MOD Accounts into Fixed Deposits

The funds are currently maintained under Multi Option Deposit (MOD) schemes, which offer lower interest rates. The temple management committee has now decided to convert these deposits into fixed deposits (FDs) to ensure better returns.

Committee Reviews Deposits with Bank Officials

A high-powered committee headed by retired judge Ashok Kumar held a meeting with bank officials from the branches where the temple’s accounts are held.

Instructions for Detailed Account Statements and Conversion

After reviewing the status of deposits, the committee instructed the banks to provide detailed account statements and initiate the process of converting all MOD funds into fixed deposits.

Estimated Deposits Around ₹350 Crore

Ashok Kumar said the estimated amount stands at around Rs 350 crore, though the exact figure will be known once all reports are received from the banks.

Steps for Better Returns and Account Review

“We have asked bank managers to furnish the full details of the temple’s deposits and to convert them into FDs at the best available interest rates,” he said.

Renewal of Existing Fixed Deposits

He added that several fixed deposits are already in place and are due for maturity in the coming months. These will be renewed based on higher prevailing interest rates. The temple manager has also been directed to compile a complete list of all accounts, deposits, and related records before the next meeting scheduled for November 19.

article-image

Inventory of Temple Assets Ordered

The chairman further said that while three banks hold the major share of funds, other banks also maintain smaller deposits, fixed deposits, and valuables belonging to the deity. Instructions have been issued to prepare a detailed inventory of all such assets. Bank managers have also been asked to submit records of all savings accounts linked to the temple.

