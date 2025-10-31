Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Dharamshala At Kashi Natkottai Nagar Kshetram; VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan inaugurate the new Dharamshala at Kashi Natkottai Nagar Kshetram, highlighting India’s North-South spiritual bond | X - @myogiadityanath

Varanasi, October 31: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inauguration of the newly built Dharamshala at Kashi Natkottai Nagar Kshetram on Friday. Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Beginning his address with “Vanakkam Kashi,” the Chief Minister said that India’s shared traditions from the Ganga in Kashi to the Kaveri in Tamil Nadu remind us that while our languages may differ, the soul of India remains one: eternal, inclusive, and indivisible.

Vice President’s Visit and Cultural Bond

The Chief Minister noted that it was a happy coincidence that during his visit to Uttar Pradesh, the Vice President came to Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath and the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Dharamshala, constructed by the Srikashi Natkottai Nagar Kshetram Managing Society, was inaugurated by the Vice President. It will serve as a resting place for devotees and further strengthen the ancient cultural bond between Kashi and the state of Tamil Nadu.

Hon. VP Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji today inaugurated the New Dharmshala Building of Sri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Satram Managing Society in Varanasi.



This Dharmshala will not only provide a comfortable stay for devotees but also strengthen the age-old cultural bond between Kashi… pic.twitter.com/JBbELYCCF2 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 31, 2025

Spiritual and Historical Connection

He stated that the sacred Jyotirlinga established by Lord Rama at Rameswaram and the Adi Vishveshvara Jyotirlinga enshrined in Kashi are revered as divine counterparts, both being manifestations of Lord Shiva.

He added, "Together, Kashi Vishwanath and Rameswaram symbolize the spiritual and cultural unity of North and South India. This bond, first forged through the devotion of Lord Rama and Lord Shiva, was later deepened by Adi Shankaracharya, who established sacred Peethas across the four corners of India. Adi Shankara attained enlightenment in Kashi and spread the message of Advaita philosophy throughout the nation. Kashi granted him wisdom, and he offered self-realization to the world, a timeless lesson in balance and enlightenment."

Inauguration of the New Dharmshala Building of Sri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Satram Managing Society in Varanasi by Hon. VP Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji@VPIndia https://t.co/LoFS70HuNW — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 31, 2025

Revival of Ancient Traditions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that it is the nation’s good fortune that the eternal traditions of India, which have been ongoing since ancient times, are being revitalised today under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under his guidance, the country is experiencing a renewed appreciation for its rich cultural heritage and faith. The Chief Minister noted that Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, home to the ancient temple of Lord Vishwanatha, is revered as the ‘Kashi of the South.’

According to legend, Emperor Srihari Kesari Parakrama Pandyan brought the Jyotirlinga from Kashi and installed it in Tenkasi. Tamil Nadu is also home to another sacred site, Sivakasi.

Cultural Harmony Through Language and Literature

He further said that Kashi and Tamil Nadu equally preserve the essence of Indian culture. Sanskrit and Tamil are among the oldest languages in the world, forming the foundation of India’s literary and spiritual legacy. All Indian languages, he noted, embody inclusivity and harmony values that sustain the unity of society.

Honouring Saints and Philosophers

The Chief Minister added that earlier this month, along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, statues of South India’s revered saints, Sri Tyagaraja Swami, Sri Purandaradasa Swami, and Sri Arunachala Kavi, were installed at Ayodhya Dham.

Before this, the statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, the proponent of Vishishtadvaita philosophy, was also unveiled in Ayodhya. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the 500-year wait for the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has ended, with its four gates named after Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya, and Jagadguru Madhavacharya.

Kashi’s Eternal Spirit and Development

Yogi Adityanath remarked that Kashi’s soul is eternal and its essence universal. Under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership, Kashi has become a model of holistic development, harmonizing antiquity with modernity.

From Lord Buddha delivering his first sermon in Sarnath to Guru Nanak spreading the message of humanity, from Goswami Tulsidas inspiring devotion through the Ramcharitmanas to Saints Kabir and Ravidas preaching equality and compassion, this sacred land has been the cradle of enlightenment and spiritual evolution.

Transformation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham

He said that Kashi today stands as a symbol of both devotion and development. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham exemplifies this harmony, transforming not only the temple premises but also redefining the city’s cultural landscape by blending spirituality with modern amenities. Since its inauguration, the number of pilgrims visiting Kashi, particularly from Tamil Nadu and South India, has increased significantly.

Major Development Projects

The Chief Minister informed that Kashi has witnessed unprecedented progress, with development projects worth ₹51,000 crore approved in recent years. Of these, projects worth ₹34,000 crore have been completed and inaugurated by the Prime Minister, while projects exceeding ₹16,000 crore are underway. Enhanced road, rail, air, and water connectivity has greatly improved the quality of life in the city. Soon, Kashi will also receive an urban ropeway system, a green and modern mode of public transportation.

Cultural Significance of the Occasion

Highlighting the importance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said that today’s ceremony, held in the auspicious month of Kartika, holds special significance. The Dharamshala, originally established two centuries ago by the Srikashi Natkottai Nagar Kshetram Management Society for the worship of Lord Vishwanath, had faced encroachment attempts in the past, which were removed upon his direction.

Commendation and Investment Opportunities

He commended the society for its two-century-long dedication to Lord Vishwanath’s service and for constructing a new Dharamshala for the Tamil community in India and abroad. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation of this Dharamshala, and its inauguration was attended by guests and investors from Tamil Nadu and across the world. “India is the best investment destination globally, and within India, Uttar Pradesh stands at the forefront,” he asserted.

Conclusion and Invitation for Ganga Mahotsav

Concluding his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this event coincides with the grand Ganga Mahotsav, to be celebrated from November 1 to 4, from Devutthana Ekadashi to Kartik Chaturdashi, followed by Dev Deepawali on November 5, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Welcoming visitors from Tamil Nadu and other countries, including the USA, he invited them to experience the divine splendour of Kashi during these celebrations. “The new Kashi of New India, shaped under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, will leave you inspired by its grandeur, divinity, and transformation,” he said.

Also Watch:

Presence of Dignitaries

On this occasion, Tamil Nadu Government Minister S Raghupati, UP Government Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Srikashi Natakkottai President L Narayanan, Abhirami Ramanathan, ME MR Muthai, S Kadiresan, Dr Solar Nachittan, Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava, Ashok Tiwari, Dharmendra Singh and other dignitaries were present.