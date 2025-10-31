Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Villagers Grieving Elephant's Death In Assam

A heart-wrenching video has surfaced showing visibly anguished villagers mourning the death of an elephant in Assam's Sonapur district. Sharing the emotional video, Instagram handle @streetdogsofbombay wrote, "The Gentle Giant Who Trusted Humans, Betrayed by Them!!"

According to the post, the elephant seen in the video died of electrocution near a rice field.

The post blamed humans who, in the name of "protecting crops," took the life of an innocent animal.

"He wasn't a threat—just a hungry soul looking for food. But in the name of 'protecting crops,' humans took his life, a life that carried the strength of mountains and the innocence of a child. Even a giant like him couldn't survive our cruelty. The earth no longer trembles with his footsteps… it trembles with our heartlessness. How have we fallen so low that to save our fields, we destroy our forests, our friends, and our own humanity?" the post read.

According to the post, the locals lovingly called the gentle giant "Baba. However, it remains unclear when the video was recorded. This social media post comes a week after two wild elephants were electrocuted to death in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.