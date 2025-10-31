 Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Villagers Grieving Elephant's Death In Assam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHeart-Wrenching Video Shows Villagers Grieving Elephant's Death In Assam

Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Villagers Grieving Elephant's Death In Assam

Sharing the emotional video, Instagram handle @streetdogsofbombay wrote, "The Gentle Giant Who Trusted Humans, Betrayed by Them!!"

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image

A heart-wrenching video has surfaced showing visibly anguished villagers mourning the death of an elephant in Assam's Sonapur district. Sharing the emotional video, Instagram handle @streetdogsofbombay wrote, "The Gentle Giant Who Trusted Humans, Betrayed by Them!!"

According to the post, the elephant seen in the video died of electrocution near a rice field.

The post blamed humans who, in the name of "protecting crops," took the life of an innocent animal.

"He wasn't a threat—just a hungry soul looking for food. But in the name of 'protecting crops,' humans took his life, a life that carried the strength of mountains and the innocence of a child. Even a giant like him couldn't survive our cruelty. The earth no longer trembles with his footsteps… it trembles with our heartlessness. How have we fallen so low that to save our fields, we destroy our forests, our friends, and our own humanity?" the post read.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray Yojana
Mumbai News: BMC To Provide 512 New Houses For Sanitation Workers By December 2025 Under Ashray Yojana
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Technical Supervisor Dies After 25-Foot Fall At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas
Mumbai News: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Orders Vigilance, Timely Completion Of Preparations For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas
VIDEO: 'Two Karma Yogis, Modi And Yogi, Have Transformed Image Of Kashi,' Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
VIDEO: 'Two Karma Yogis, Modi And Yogi, Have Transformed Image Of Kashi,' Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
Read Also
68-Year-Old Woman Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Malappuram, Protests Erupt Over Forest...
article-image

According to the post, the locals lovingly called the gentle giant "Baba. However, it remains unclear when the video was recorded. This social media post comes a week after two wild elephants were electrocuted to death in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Dharamshala At Kashi Natkottai Nagar Kshetram;...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Dharamshala At Kashi Natkottai Nagar Kshetram;...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Draws Massive Rallies Despite Rain; Targets...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Draws Massive Rallies Despite Rain; Targets...

Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Villagers Grieving Elephant's Death In Assam

Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Villagers Grieving Elephant's Death In Assam

Delhi High Court Upholds FSSAI Ban on ORS-Labeled Fruit Beverages, Citing Public Health Concerns

Delhi High Court Upholds FSSAI Ban on ORS-Labeled Fruit Beverages, Citing Public Health Concerns

Tamil Nadu News: AIADMK Expels Senior Leader K A Sengottaiyan After He Meets Sasikala, OPS And...

Tamil Nadu News: AIADMK Expels Senior Leader K A Sengottaiyan After He Meets Sasikala, OPS And...