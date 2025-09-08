 Mathura: Chaos Erupts At Banke Bihari Temple As Women Devotees Slap Security Guards During Darshan - VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Chaos Erupts At Banke Bihari Temple As Women Devotees Slap Security Guards During Darshan | X

Mathura, September 08: In a shocking incident, a chaos erupted at the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura's Vrindavan. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that some of the female devotees clashed with the security personnel present inside the temple premises. The temple compound was packed with devotees when the incident occurred.

The incident occurred on Monday when heavy crowds gathered at the temple. There are reports that a woman fainted due to the chaos and rush at the temple. The women devotees are seen slapping the security personnel, they are also seen attacking the police officers who tried to intervene.

As per reports, the devotees from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states arrived in large numbers at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan as it was the start of the festive week. Among them was Ashok Solwer from Delhi's Shalimar area along with his wife Jyoti and two daughters. There are reports that the security guards asked the family to move forward as they stayed inside the temple longer than it was allowed.

However, the two sisters became angry over the private security staff and started arguing. When the argument escalated, the women slapped them in front of the crowd. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The security staff was pulled away by the other members present at the spot. However, when a female police officer stepped in to calm things dow, the women allegedly pushed and her also. Rupa fainted during the commotion but after regaining consciousness, she caught the police officer's collar and slapped her.

The women created a high-voltage drama inside the temple premises, after which they were taken to the police station. They were later released after apologising, with only a warning issued by the police.

article-image

The video of the scuffle is being widely shared on social media, showing the three women involved in the scuffle with the private security guards. It is being claimed that such clashes between the temple staff and the devotees is frequent. The police also reportedly confirmed that the fight broke out when the security staff asked the women to move ahead during the darshan. Both parties were taken to the police station and the matter has been resolved through mutual settlement.

