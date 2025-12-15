Thick Smog Chokes Delhi-NCR As Visibility Drops To Zero In Pockets, AQI Nears 500; Flights Hit, CAQM Flags Road Dust Lapses | ANI

New Delhi: A dense layer of smog enveloped Delhi-NCR on Monday morning (December 15), reducing visibility across the region and pushing air pollution levels close to hazardous extremes. Several parts of the National Capital woke up to near-zero visibility, forcing vehicles to slow down on key roads and flyovers.

An orange alert for dense fog was issued for Delhi for the next three hours as conditions worsened during the early morning hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visibility collapses across NCR, AQI at severe levels

Air quality remained firmly in the ‘severe’ category, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 433, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Visibility at Palam stood at around 100 metres from 4:30 am but deteriorated further to nearly 50 metres by 5:30 am as dense fog set in, accompanied by westerly winds blowing at 5 to 7 kmph. Similar conditions were reported at Safdarjung, where visibility was also restricted to 50 metres. Hindon in west Uttar Pradesh recorded zero visibility.

Pollution levels had already worsened a day earlier. On Sunday, December 14, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI climbed to 461 by 4:00 pm, the highest reading recorded so far this season. This marked a further decline from Saturday’s AQI of 431. The CPCB cautioned that air quality remained dangerously high, though a marginal improvement to the ‘very poor’ category was expected later on Monday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Flights delayed, CAQM pulls up DDA over dust control

Dense smog led to minor flight delays at the Delhi airport, prompting IndiGo and Air India to issue advisories to passengers. The airlines said some departures could be delayed as operations adjusted to weather conditions, advising travellers to allow additional time for airport commutes due to slower road traffic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management criticised the Delhi Development Authority for shortcomings in road maintenance. In observations made on Sunday, the commission flagged evident gaps and recurring negligence in keeping roads clean and dust-free, noting that poorly maintained roads significantly add to dust pollution during winter.

Authorities have urged residents to restrict outdoor activity and follow health advisories as cold weather continues to trap pollutants close to the ground.