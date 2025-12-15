 Bihar Tragedy: Bodies Of Man & His 3 Minor Daughters Found Hanging In Muzaffarpur Home
Four members of a family were found hanging in their house in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The deceased were identified as Amarnath Ram and his three minor daughters, aged 9–12. Locals said Ram was under severe financial stress after his wife’s death and allegedly killed his daughters before taking his own life. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are investigating the incident.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Muzaffarpur: The bodies of a man and his three daughters were found hanging in their house in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Amarnath Ram and his three daughters, Radha Kumari, Radhika and Shivani. According to locals, the girls were in the age group of 9-12 years.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Navalpur Mishraulia village under the jurisdiction of Sakra police station late on Sunday evening.

Villagers told police that Amarnath Ram allegedly hanged his three daughters before taking the extreme step himself. However, two sons of Ram managed to protect themselves, and they informed the villagers about the incident.

Locals termed the incident a case of mass suicide and also informed police that Ram was under extreme financial stress and was not able to handle family affairs properly after the death of his wife.

Local police officials reached the spot and sent the body for the post-mortem examination.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), East-2, Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters, "The exact cause of the incident can only be known after the post-mortem examination. The matter is being examined as per the existing norms."

