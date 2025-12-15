Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport As AQI Nears 500; IndiGo, Air India Issue Advisories, Over 75 Flights Hit | ANI

New Delhi: Flight operations across north India were disrupted on Monday morning (December 15), after dense fog and smog reduced visibility, with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport being among the worst affected.

Several flights faced delays, cancellations and diversions as airlines adjusted schedules to ensure safety amid deteriorating weather conditions.

Flights delayed and cancelled as visibility drops

At Delhi airport alone, more than 75 flights were impacted, including around 40 cancellations and four diversions. Poor visibility during the early morning hours slowed aircraft movements, forcing airlines to stagger departures and arrivals. Authorities confirmed that operations were continuing, but with caution, as conditions remained challenging across the National Capital Region.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a heavy fog alert for Delhi and other northern airports, urging passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport and allow additional travel time. In an advisory posted on X, the ministry said dense fog was “severely affecting visibility” and added that safety remained the top priority while air traffic control and airport teams worked to minimise disruption.

Air India and IndiGo warn passengers of disruptions

Air India said that dense fog was affecting flight operations in Delhi and other parts of northern India. The national carrier asked passengers to stay updated on their flight status to avoid inconvenience.

IndiGo issued a similar advisory, stating that Delhi experienced its first significant spell of winter fog, with visibility dropping sharply around the airport. The airline cautioned that some flights could be cancelled proactively through the day as a safety measure and to reduce long waiting times for passengers. It also advised travellers to factor in slower road traffic due to low visibility.

CAT-III procedures enforced amid smog and fog

Low visibility conditions led authorities at IGI Airport to implement CAT-III operations, which allow aircraft to land and take off in dense fog, though delays remain likely. Airport officials said they were coordinating closely with airlines to manage passenger movement.

Beyond aviation, a thick layer of smog blanketed large parts of Delhi, with visibility at Palam and Safdarjung dropping to around 50 metres by early morning. Hindon in west Uttar Pradesh recorded zero visibility. Air quality also remained severe, with the AQI recorded at 433, adding to travel and health concerns across the region.