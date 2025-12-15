 Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad

Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad

A man from Mangaluru, Abdul Khader Nehad (27), was arrested upon his arrival in India for allegedly posting derogatory and provocative content about the Hindu religion on Instagram while residing in Saudi Arabia. A suo motu case was registered, and a Look Out Circular issued. He was detained at Calicut Airport, and further investigations are ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism While Abroad | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A man was arrested upon his arrival in India for allegedly posting derogatory and provocative content about the Hindu religion while staying abroad, police said on Monday.

The accused Abdul Khader Nehad (27), a resident of Ulaibettu in Mangaluru, was working in Saudi Arabia, they said.

Case Registered

According to police, a suo motu case was registered at the Bajpe police station on October 11 after an allegedly derogatory and provocative post related to the Hindu religion was uploaded on the Instagram account 'team_sdpi_2025'.

FPJ Shorts
'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele
'A True Visionary Titan': Tributes Pour In After Death Of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele
Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai
Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Mumbai
Sydney Bondi Beach Attack: Fresh Video Shows 6 Minutes Of Horror, People Running For Life As Assailants Opened Relentless Firing
Sydney Bondi Beach Attack: Fresh Video Shows 6 Minutes Of Horror, People Running For Life As Assailants Opened Relentless Firing
'All The Best To Messi's Lungs': Doctor Slams Delhi Severe AQI Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Visit, Calls It 'Global Shame'
'All The Best To Messi's Lungs': Doctor Slams Delhi Severe AQI Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Visit, Calls It 'Global Shame'
Read Also
Bihar Tragedy: Bodies Of Man & His 3 Minor Daughters Found Hanging In Muzaffarpur Home
article-image

During the investigation, technical analysis revealed that the post was uploaded by Nehad, who was residing in Saudi Arabia at the time, a senior police officer said.

Based on this, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him, he said.

On December 14, Nehad arrived from abroad at the Calicut International Airport in Kerala, where he was taken into custody by the police upon arrival. Further investigation is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism...

Karnataka: 27-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Arrested Upon Return For Posting Derogatory Content On Hinduism...

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport As AQI Nears 500; IndiGo, Air India Issue...

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport As AQI Nears 500; IndiGo, Air India Issue...

Bihar Tragedy: Bodies Of Man & His 3 Minor Daughters Found Hanging In Muzaffarpur Home

Bihar Tragedy: Bodies Of Man & His 3 Minor Daughters Found Hanging In Muzaffarpur Home

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'Iron Man Of India'

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'Iron Man Of India'

'India Cannot Afford To Pollute Its Way To Prosperity': Congress

'India Cannot Afford To Pollute Its Way To Prosperity': Congress