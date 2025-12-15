‘Ladkiyon Ko Kyun Chhodh Deti Hain Akele?’: UP Cop Mistakes Siblings For Couple, Dials Their Parents To Confirm; Video Viral

A video from the premises of the Shitla Mata Temple in the Chintapura Bagh area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district has surfaced on social media. In the clip, a female police officer is seen questioning two girls and a boy.

According to reports, a local police inspector stopped the trio on suspicion that they were a couple and proceeded to interrogate them. In the video, the woman officer can be heard asking where they had come from and about their relationship with the boy accompanying them. The girls respond that he is their brother. Unsatisfied with their answer, the officer then calls their parents to verify their claims.

The video also shows the inspector advising the siblings not to roam around alone and to always be accompanied by a guardian. “Akele mat ghuma karo, guardian ko le kar aaya kariye,” she says.

While speaking to the parents over the phone, the officer is heard saying, “Akele kyon chhodte hain? Ghoom rahi hain yahan park mein… kyon ladkiyon ko akele chhod dete hain? Guardian bhi saath hona chahiye, akele mat chhoda karein.”

The clip has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users.

Several users criticised the police action. Sharing the video, a user named Sachin Gupta wrote, “The UP Police lady inspector even has a mic attached to her collar, which suggests a craze for making reels. People like this conduct checks only for the camera, scold people, and do nothing when it comes to actual incidents. The video is said to be from Mau district.”

Another user questioned, “If both are adults and in a relationship, can’t they go out and stroll together? Is this against any law?”

A third user wrote, “The madam had to make a reel; if nothing else is found, she simply shoots an interrogation video. It’s unfortunate that even at this stage, the lady police officer lacks experience in her work.”

“This is a clear violation of Article 21. It may not have been obvious in the reel game earlier, but now it will be,” commented another user.

However, some users defended the police action. One user wrote, “There’s nothing wrong with this. An inquiry is justified, only then can facts be confirmed. IDs can also be checked.”