UP Road Accident: Unidentified Speeding Vehicle Kills 50-Yr-Old Man & His 75-Yr-Old Mother; Wife Critically Injured In Barabanki

Barabanki (UP): A 50-year-old man and his 75-year-old mother were killed when their car was hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle here on Monday, police said.

Details

The man's wife suffered severe injuries in the incident that took place in the morning on the Lucknow-Gonda national highway near Birouli village.

Police said the impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged and veered off the road.

According to the police, the bodies of the deceased were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and had to be extricated using a gas cutter.

Station House Officer Amit Pratap Singh said the victims were travelling from Lucknow to their home in Shravasti.

Singh said the deceased were identified as Santosh Kumar Mishra and his mother Shanti Devi. Another woman, identified as Santoshi Devi (48) sustained serious injuries and was referred to a hospital.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical, he added.

The accident led to a long traffic jam on the Lucknow-Gonda highway, which was cleared after police intervention, officials said.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle with the help of CCTV footage.

The family of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies have been sent to the district headquarters mortuary for postmortem examination, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)