Cab Driver Bilal Beheads Uma, Mom Of 13-Yo Son, To Wed Another Girl; Full Details Of Saharanpur Murder Case

Crime | (Representational Image)

Saharanpur: A horrific incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, where a taxi driver allegedly killed his live-in partner. The accused has been identified as Bilal. He allegedly beheaded Uma and later dumped her body in a forested area before returning to his home to get married to another woman.

Uma's headless body was recovered from an area near Kalesar National Park in Haryana, reported India Today. The alleged incident took place on December 6. After the recovery of the woman's body, a cross-state investigation was launched, and the case was solved on Sunday.

As per the police, Bilal picked up Uma in a Swift car from Saharanpur. He then reportedly kept driving the car for around six hours and later took the woman to a secluded place near the Lal Dhang gorge near the Kalesar forest. He then allegedly murdered his live-in partner and severed her head before fleeing from the spot.

Uma was a mother of a 13-year-old boy and was living alone in Saharanpur, reported India Today. She was in a live-in relationship with Bilal for the past two years, as per the police. Uma's family did not know about her relationship with Bilal. The accused used to bear all the expenses of Uma.

Uma left her home 15 years ago, a day before her marriage, to marry her partner, her family said as reported by the media house. However, she got divorced from her husband almost one and a half years ago and started living separately.

Around 15 days before the alleged murder, Uma reportedly visited her son and gave him some clothes.

Bilal was arrested by the police. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.