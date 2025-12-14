 Vasai Crime News: Fugitive Arrested After 18 Years For Abduction, Sexual Assault, & Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl In 2007
A man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and murdering a five-year-old girl in Vasai in 2007 has been arrested after 18 years. Identified as Nandu Ramdas Vishwakarma, he was traced to Uttar Pradesh following a parallel probe by Crime Branch Unit 2, based on witness inputs and intelligence. The arrest ends a long manhunt in the case.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Vasai Crime News: Fugitive Arrested After 18 Years For Abduction, Sexual Assault, & Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl In 2007 | Representational Image

Vasai: A five-year-old girl was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Vasai in 2007. The accused in the murder case has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh by the Crime Branch Unit 2 team after a span of eighteen years. The arrested accused has been identified as Nandu Ramdas Vishwakarma.

In 2007, the 5-year-old girl, who lived in a chawl in the Yadav Compound area of Sativali, was abducted after being lured with chocolates. The accused then sexually assaulted her and murdered her before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered against the accused Nandlal alias Nandu Ramdas Vishwakarma at the Manikpur Police Station on April 1, 2007. He had been a fugitive since then. The Police Commissioner had ordered parallel investigations to solve unsolved murder cases within the police commissionerate limits.

The Crime Branch Unit 2 newly initiated a parallel investigation into this crime. With the help of witnesses present at the scene at the time, they started searching for the accused. During the investigation, police received secret information that the accused was hiding his identity and residing in his native village in Uttar Pradesh. Based on the information received and skillful investigation, the accused was arrested from Khardauri in the Itawa taluka of Siddharth Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Police Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode, and Assistant Police Commissioner Madan Ballal. The team involved included Police Inspector Aviraj Kurade of Crime Branch Unit 2, Assistant Police Inspector Sopan Patil, Police Sub-Inspectors Santosh Ghadge, Ajit Gite, Sanjay Navle, Mukesh Pawar, Ravindra Pawar, Manoj More, Chandan More, Police Constables Prafull Patil, Prashantkumar Thakur, Sachin Patil, Jagdish Gowari, Dada Adke, Rahul Karpe, Dildar Shaikh, Anil Sable, Akshay Bangar, Rameshwar Kekan, and Santosh Chavan from the Cyber Branch.

