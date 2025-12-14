Cyber Cell Reaches Out To Senior Citizens To Bust ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud In Mumbai

Representational Image | File

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Cyber Cell has launched a targeted awareness campaign to protect senior citizens from the rising threat of the so called ‘digital arrest’ scam. The initiative, announced through an official post on X, focuses on educating elderly residents about a fraud that preys on fear, authority and lack of digital familiarity.

Officials said the campaign was designed to reach senior citizens directly, many of whom are increasingly being targeted by cyber criminals posing as law enforcement officers.

What Is the ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

In this scam, fraudsters contact victims through phone or video calls, falsely claiming that the person is under investigation or has been placed under a ‘digital arrest’. Victims are threatened with legal consequences unless they comply with demands, which often include transferring money or sharing sensitive personal information.

Mumbai Police clarified that there is no such concept as digital arrest under Indian law. Any claim suggesting otherwise is fraudulent and should be treated as an immediate red flag.

Personal Visits Across South Mumbai

As part of the awareness drive, personnel from the South Division Cyber Cell personally visited 97 senior citizens at their homes. During these visits, officers interacted with residents, explained how the scam operates and addressed their concerns in simple, relatable terms.

Awareness brochures were distributed in both Marathi and English to ensure better understanding. These leaflets clearly stated that law enforcement agencies do not conduct arrests, investigations or financial demands over phone or video calls.

Building Confidence Through Awareness

Officials said direct interaction was chosen over online messaging to build trust and confidence among senior citizens. Many elderly residents hesitate to report suspicious calls due to fear or embarrassment, which scammers exploit.

By speaking to seniors face to face, the cyber cell aimed to empower them with knowledge and encourage open communication with family members and authorities.

Report Suspicious Calls Immediately

Mumbai Police have urged citizens to remain alert and to act quickly if they receive suspicious calls or messages. Victims or their family members can dial the cyber crime helpline number 1930 or file a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in for immediate assistance.

Reiterating its commitment to public safety, Mumbai Police said awareness remains the strongest defence against cyber fraud and appealed to families to discuss such scams with elderly members to prevent financial and emotional distress.