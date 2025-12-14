 Thane: Traffic Advisory Issued Due To Kharegaon Underpass Construction On Mumbai–Nashik Highway | Know Alternate Routes, Dates, Timings Here
In an official circular, the Thane Police stated that the traffic advisory will remain in force for 24 hours, starting December 15 at 12 pm to January 9 at 1 am. In addition to this, the traffic notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, police vehicles and other essential service vehicles. The construction of the underpass will be carried out in two phases.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Thane Traffic Advisory Issued As Kharegaon Underpass Construction | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Police has announced a traffic advisory for commuters due to the construction of an underpass at Kalwa's Kharegaon on National Highway No. 3 along the Vadape–Thane stretch. The underpass is part of the infrastructure work on the Mumbai–Nashik corridor. According to the official notification by the Thane Police, the construction of the underpass at Kharegaon will be carried out in two phases.

In an official circular shared on X (formerly Twitter), it states that the traffic notification will remain in force for 24 hours, starting December 15 at 12 pm to January 9 at 1 am. In addition to this, the traffic notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, police vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

Know Which Roads Will Remain Closed and Their Alternate Routes

- All types of vehicles going towards Kharegaon from Kharegaon Underpass on Mumbai Nashik Highway will be 'closed' at Kharegaon Underpass. Alternate route: The vehicles can take a left turn from Kharegaon Band Toll Plaza and proceed to the desired destination via Gammon Parsik Circle.

- All types of vehicles going down and going towards Khorgaon at Kharegaon Underpass on the Nashik Mumbai Highway will remain closed at Kharegaon Underpass. Alternate route: These vehicles will then take a left turn at Saket Cut and proceed to the desired destination via Saket Complex via Creek Naka.

- All types of vehicles going towards Bhiwandi from Kharegaon using the underpass at Kharegaon Cut and also going towards Thane from Kharegaon Underpass will be 'closed' at Kharegaon Underpass.

Alternate route: The vehicles can proceed from Kharegaon Parsik Circle, Gammon Circle, Kharegaon Band Toll Plaza to their desired destination. Similarly, vehicles going towards Thane city will proceed from Kharegaon, Kalwa Naka, to the desired destination.

