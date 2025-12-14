GREATEST Crossover Of All Time: When Sachin Met Messi In Mumbai

Little did one imagine that two of the greatest legends from the football and cricketing world would sharing the same stage in our own backyard at the Wankhede Stadium.

So, when the iconic Lionel Messi and India’s Bharat Ratna, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar exchanged handshakes in the middle on the sidelines of the ‘Messi GOAT India Tour’ event, it was a culmination of the best meeting the best.

When 661 goals (senior club and international) meets 100 international hundreds, the one abiding emotion that overrides those two individuals is immense mutual respect and admiration.

Both those emotions were on full display between the Argentine and Indian legends, with the former presenting the latter with a special football while Tendulkar gifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with a special Team India No 10 jersey.

What stood out on the evening was Messi’s awareness of Tendulkar’s larger than life status in Indian public life that was all too evident because of the now familiar ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chanting that reverberated across the Wankhede.

As they exchanged a few words, it was apparent that it was one legend appreciating and acknowledging the journey of the another and their place in the consciousness of their respective nations.

The organisers getting Tendulkar into the stadium separately with an announcement was heartwarming as they understood the magnitude of the occasion and the Indian great’s identity despite the event being all and primarily about Messi.

These were two legends who played five FIFA World Cups and six ICC ODI Cricket World Cups before they clinched the Cup titles for their nations in grand style.

Two of the greatest players of their sport, who started very young, coming together on an occasion to celebrate one of them but eventually showing their immense professional admiration for the other.

Tendulkar shaking hands with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo Paul and sharing a group photograph with all three visiting footballing greats in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis summed up the evening for sports fans in India.