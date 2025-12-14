Mumbai Crowd Boos CM Devendra Fadnavis During Lionel Messi Event At Wankhede Stadium, Says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; Chant Calms Crowd

Mumbai: The football legend Lionel Messi’s event at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, December 14, witnessed an unexpected moment when the audience booed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his speech. The incident occurred as the Chief Minister began his address by greeting the crowd with “Namaskar Mumbai,” following which loud boos were heard from the audience in the stadium.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fadnavis paused and immediately addressed the audience by chanting “Ganpati Bappa,” following which the crowd stopped booing and joined him in chanting Bappa's name. Videos of the CM being booed is going viral on social media.

Bro got booed by the crowd so he shouted Ganpati Bappa Morya and got everyone on his side. That is why politicians are always smarter than average people pic.twitter.com/0FCCamj0Dv — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 14, 2025

Devendra Fadnavis got booed by crowd multiple times

So he came back with Ganpati Bappa morya and which made crowd finally stop booing #Messi #MessiInIndia #MessiInMumbai #GOATIndiaTour pic.twitter.com/TwculBMq7i — Kartik Vikram (@iamkartikvikram) December 14, 2025

CM Fadnavis Welcomes Messi In Mumbai

While addressing the crowd, CM said, "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the real GOAT, Messi and it is a pleasure that he is mentoring our 60 kids who are going to dominate the football ground in 2034."

Speaking on Project Mahadeva, the CM said, The project is to again give centre stage to football in our state."

Thanking the football icon, he said, "Thank you, Messi for playing with our young budding players. You have inspired them, and I would like to assure you that you will find one of the players playing in the FIFA World Cup."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Is Project Mahadeva?

Project Mahadeva aims to identify, nurture and train young football talent across Maharashtra, with a long-term vision of strengthening India’s presence on the global football stage.

A key highlight of the launch event will be a special 45 minute football training and mentoring session conducted by Lionel Messi for 60 under 13 footballers selected from across Maharashtra. These children were shortlisted through district-level trials held across the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/