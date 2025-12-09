 Thane Traffic Update: Road Diversions Announced Between Kalyan-Dombivli Till December 21 For Water Supply Work | Know Alternate Routes
Thane Traffic Update: Road Diversions Announced Between Kalyan-Dombivli Till December 21 For Water Supply Work | Know Alternate Routes

The traffic diversions will be effective from 12 am on December 9 until 1 am on December 21. According to the official notification, due to the ongoing work to replace the main water pipeline under the 12th water supply scheme at Kolegaon, traffic on the Kolegaon Square–Premier Ground–Kalyan Shil Road route will be affected till December 21.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Kalyan-Domivali Traffic Update | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Police has announced major traffic diversions in parts of Kalyan-Dombivli due to water pipeline work at Dombivali East's Kolegaon area. According to the official notification by the Thane Police, due to the ongoing work to replace the main water pipeline under the 12th water supply scheme at Kolegaon, traffic on the Kolegaon Square–Premier Ground–Kalyan Shil Road route will be affected till December 21.

Duration Of Restrictions

The traffic diversions will be effective from 12 am on December 9 until 1 am on December 21.

These Routes To Remain Closed

All types of vehicles coming from Kolegaon Chowk towards Premier Maidan, Kalyan Shil Gate will be 'closed' at Dombivli East's Kolegaon Chowk. Alternate Route: The said vehicles will travel along the Badlapur Pipe Line to Rohane Katai Badlapur Chowk and from there onwards to the desired destination.

- Entry for all types of vehicles from Kolegaon to Kolegaon Chowk will be closed in front of the Shiv Sena branch in Kolegaon. Alternative route: The said vehicles will proceed from near Premier Maidan to the Hanhat location via Kanyat Shik Road.

Dombivali Water Cut

Meanwhile, a 15-hour water supply cut was announced today, December 9, due to maintenance work on the water supply network. The water supply is scheduled to remain shut from 9 am to midnight today, and several areas of Dombivali West and East are said to be affected, News18 Marathi reported.

The maintenance work scheduled today involves replacing the filter bed outlet pipeline at the Netivli Water Purification Centre and conducting repairs on the water distribution system in the Dombivli division.

