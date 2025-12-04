 Mumbai News: BMC Announces 15% Water Cut Across 17 Wards On December 8 & 9
Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
BMC Announces 15% Water Cut Across 17 Wards On December 8 & 9 | Representational Image

The BMC has announced 15% water cut across 17 civic wards in Mumbai, including that of south Mumbai, eastern and western suburbs from December 8 and 9. The civic body is undertaking major work to replace 2,750 mm diameter Tansa water pipeline, which carries water from the Tansa Dam to the Bhandup treatment plant.

The water cut will be in effect from 10 am, on Monday, December 8, 2025 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The wards which will face water cut in the island city include A (Colaba, Cuffe Parade) C (Grant Road, Marine lines), D (Malabar Hill), G South and G North (Worli, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Mahim).

Wards in western suburbs include H East and H West (eastern and western of Bandra, Juhu, Santacruz), K East and K West (eastern and western of Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle), P South, P North, R South, R North and R Central (Kandivali, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar).

Wards in eastern suburbs include N (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli), L (Kurla) and S (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg).

Earlier, the water cut was planned for December 3-4, but the BMC postponed the work considering lakhs of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are expected to visit Mumbai. The work has been now rescheduled to December 8-9.

