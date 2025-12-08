Thane Water Cut: Bhiwandi Pipeline Upgrade Triggers 15% Supply Drop Till Tuesday; Check Affected Areas | Representative Photo

Bhiwandi: A major infrastructure upgrade of Mumbai’s water supply network began on Monday with the replacement of the Tansa water pipeline in Gundavli village, Bhiwandi taluka. The operation is expected to cause a 15 per cent reduction in water supply across Mumbai until Tuesday morning.

Bigger Pipeline to Boost Long-Term Water Flow

The project involves replacing the 2,750-mm diameter pipeline with a larger 3,000-mm conduit, aimed at improving water flow and ensuring a more reliable supply to Mumbai over the long term. Due to the replacement work, water will reach the Bhandup Water Treatment Complex at reduced pressure, directly impacting citywide distribution.

BMC Confirms 15% Water Cut; Citizens Urged to Conserve

Confirming the development, Parag Seth, Deputy Engineer, Water Supply Department, BMC, said that the pipeline replacement commenced on Monday and will continue until 10 am on Tuesday.

“During this period, Mumbai will experience around a 15 per cent cut in water supply. Citizens are requested to use water judiciously,” he said.

Multiple Wards Across City Hit by Low Pressure

The temporary disruption is likely to affect several parts of South Mumbai, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs. Civic officials have activated contingency measures to manage the shortfall and urged residents to store adequate water and avoid wastage.

Affected areas include:

Mumbai City: A, C, D, G South, G North

Eastern Suburbs: N, L, S

Western Suburbs: H East, H West, K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R North, R Central

Upgrade Expected to Strengthen Mumbai’s Water Network

Officials stated that although the short-term inconvenience is unavoidable, the upgraded pipeline will significantly enhance the capacity, durability, and reliability of the water supply system, reducing the risk of future breakdowns.

Residents Advised to Prepare for Low Pressure

The BMC has urged residents to remain prepared for low-pressure supply through the period and cooperate with the civic administration to ensure fair and efficient water distribution.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/