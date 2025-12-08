Mumbai News: Men Impersonate BMC Staff, Threaten Dog Pick-Up In Andheri, Sparking Outrage

Animal rights activists at the rally on November 29 at Versova |

Animal lovers in Four Bungalows, Andheri West, raised alarm on Monday afternoon after two men claiming to be Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers allegedly warned a dog feeder that community dogs outside Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) would be picked up unless she took them home. The BMC, however, clarified that it is only picking up animals for sterilisation and vaccination under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme and not for relocation.

Dog Feeder Warned by Impersonators

Tamanna Talreja, a member of a local group caring for around 12 community dogs, said she was alerted by a security guard who reported that two men on a bike introduced themselves as municipal officials.

“They told the guard to inform the feeders that they would soon pick up the dogs,” Talreja said.

She added that the dogs are sterilised, vaccinated, and wear collars with identification and feeder contact numbers.

The security staff, familiar with the animals, contacted her in panic.

Animal Groups Advise Documentation and Caution

Shaken by the warning, Talreja reached out to animal groups on social media. A fellow animal lover advised her to stay calm and record every interaction with anyone claiming to be from the BMC.

“This is war; we must document everything. They are manipulating the Supreme Court order,” the person wrote in the group.

Anxiety Grows After Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs

Following the Supreme Court’s November 7 order permitting relocation of stray dogs from sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools, bus stands and railway stations, animal caregivers fear misuse of the directive.

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor with PAL Foundation, said municipal officers cannot remove dogs unless they have certified shelter space.

“The panic is real. Last week, stray dogs went missing in Thane and were later found dead,” he said.

He reiterated that authorities are allowed to pick dogs only for vaccination and sterilisation, after which they must return them to the same location.

BMC Says Impersonation Likely; Clarifies Its Role

Dr Karimpasha Pathan, municipal veterinarian and General Manager of the Deonar Abattoir, said impersonation could be behind the incident.

“Why should we pick up the animals? We are following the Supreme Court’s mandate,” he said, emphasising that the civic body has no instruction to relocate community dogs.

#NoDogsNoVote Campaign Gains Momentum

Thousands of animal lovers have launched a petition under the hashtag #NoDogsNoVote, alleging “judicial overreach, vigilante violence, mass poisoning and weaponisation of rhetoric” against community animals and caregivers.

By Monday evening, over 16,000 people had signed the petition.

Breach Candy resident Sailesh Ghelani, who signed the petition, urged others to share it widely to build momentum.

The matter is scheduled for hearing in the Supreme Court on January 13.

