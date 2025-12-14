 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Visit RSS Founder K B Hedgewar's Memorial In Nagpur; Ajit Pawar, NCP Leaders Stay Away
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Visit RSS Founder K B Hedgewar's Memorial In Nagpur; Ajit Pawar, NCP Leaders Stay Away

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and BJP–Shiv Sena legislators visited RSS founder K B Hedgewar’s memorial in Nagpur during the winter session, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and most NCP leaders skipped the event. Shinde hailed RSS’s 100-year journey, praised chief Mohan Bhagwat, and called it the “centenary of patriotism.”

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Visit RSS Founder K B Hedgewar's Memorial In Nagpur; Ajit Pawar, NCP Leaders Stay Away | ANI

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Eknath Shinde and ruling BJP, Shiv Sena legislators visited RSS founder K B Hedgewar's memorial here on Sunday, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders skipped the event.

During the visit, Shiv Sena chief Shinde congratulated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for completing 100 years of its formation, lauded present RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as a "true patriot", and said this is the year of "centenary of patriotism".

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

Ministers and MLAs belonging to the BJP visit the memorial of Hedgewar and the second Sanghchalak, M S Golwalkar, at the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh every year during the winter session of the state legislature.

Last year, MLAs Raju Karemore and Rajkumar Badole were the only representatives of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which has 41 legislators in the assembly, at the Smruti Mandir.

On Sunday morning, Fadnavis, Shinde, state legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, council chairperson Ram Shinde and several other legislators of the BJP and Shiv Sena paid tributes at the memorial of Hedgewar and Golwalkar.

Later, speaking to reporters, Shinde said whenever they come to Nagpur for the winter session, they visit the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.

"We all experience a different feeling and get strength and inspiration for patriotism and serving the nation after coming here. This is the centenary of patriotism," he said.

"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is a true patriot and is a big personality, who always guides the country as a Sanghchalak, and we, as common karyakarta (workers), always draw inspiration from him for serving society," he said.

Dr Hedgewar established the RSS in Nagpur 100 years ago and it is a big achievement, Shinde noted.

Nagpur is not just the second capital of the state, but the birthplace of RSS. Hence, everyone coming here, irrespective of caste, religion and region, learns the teachings of patriotism and serving the nation, he said.

Shinde also said that the RSS, working for the last 100 years, is a historic achievement.

"We, both RSS and Shiv Sena workers, are always present during calamities and work impartially for society," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

