Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness

Mumbai: The BMC has announced the ‘Swachhta Manthan’ Competition 2026, from January 1 to December 31 across Mumbai. The initiative invites celebrities, citizens, and housing societies to adopt areas and actively contribute to keeping the city clean. A total prize fund of Rs4.20 crore will be awarded, with cash prizes and certificates for top three winners in each category, promoting civic responsibility and a cleaner Mumbai.

The competition will be held across categories including administrative ward, residential complex, slum area, commercial establishment, hospital, school, restaurant, community toilet, roads/paths, gardens and open spaces, market area, and adoption of surrounding areas.

A senior civic official said, “Renowned personalities from film, sports, and other fields, along with citizens, are encouraged to adopt an area and inspire others to participate while maintaining cleanliness. We have also appealed to housing societies to adopt surrounding areas and ensure they remain clean.”

The BMC will soon announce details on the application process, competition categories, prizes, and other information. “Evaluations will be conducted by an independent agency, and a grand award will be held in December 2026 in the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other dignitaries,” the official added.

