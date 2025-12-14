 Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness

Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness

Mumbai’s BMC has announced the ‘Swachhta Manthan’ Competition 2026, running January to December, inviting celebrities, citizens, and housing societies to adopt areas and maintain cleanliness. With a prize fund of Rs 4.20 crore, winners across multiple categories will be awarded. Evaluations by an independent agency will culminate in a grand award ceremony in December 2026.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has announced the ‘Swachhta Manthan’ Competition 2026, from January 1 to December 31 across Mumbai. The initiative invites celebrities, citizens, and housing societies to adopt areas and actively contribute to keeping the city clean. A total prize fund of Rs4.20 crore will be awarded, with cash prizes and certificates for top three winners in each category, promoting civic responsibility and a cleaner Mumbai.

The competition will be held across categories including administrative ward, residential complex, slum area, commercial establishment, hospital, school, restaurant, community toilet, roads/paths, gardens and open spaces, market area, and adoption of surrounding areas.

Read Also
Vasai Crime News: Fugitive Arrested After 18 Years For Abduction, Sexual Assault, & Murder Of...
article-image

A senior civic official said, “Renowned personalities from film, sports, and other fields, along with citizens, are encouraged to adopt an area and inspire others to participate while maintaining cleanliness. We have also appealed to housing societies to adopt surrounding areas and ensure they remain clean.”

The BMC will soon announce details on the application process, competition categories, prizes, and other information. “Evaluations will be conducted by an independent agency, and a grand award will be held in December 2026 in the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other dignitaries,” the official added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness
Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness
Rajasthan Turns Pink As Over 2 Lakh Flamingos Paint Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake – Watch
Rajasthan Turns Pink As Over 2 Lakh Flamingos Paint Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake – Watch
New Delhi: SC Rules Employees Who Resign Forfeit Pension Benefits Under Central Civil Services Rules
New Delhi: SC Rules Employees Who Resign Forfeit Pension Benefits Under Central Civil Services Rules
WWE: John Cena Bids Farewell To Wrestling, Loses To Gunther In Emotional Final Match; Video
WWE: John Cena Bids Farewell To Wrestling, Loses To Gunther In Emotional Final Match; Video

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness

Mumbai: BMC Announces 'Swachhta Manthan' 2026 With ₹4.20 Crore Prize To Boost City Cleanliness

Vasai Crime News: Fugitive Arrested After 18 Years For Abduction, Sexual Assault, & Murder Of...

Vasai Crime News: Fugitive Arrested After 18 Years For Abduction, Sexual Assault, & Murder Of...

Mumbai Tightens Security Ahead Of Lionel Messi’s Visit After Kolkata Chaos

Mumbai Tightens Security Ahead Of Lionel Messi’s Visit After Kolkata Chaos

Mumbai Weather Update: Pleasant Morning At 23 Degrees But AQI Remains Unhealthy

Mumbai Weather Update: Pleasant Morning At 23 Degrees But AQI Remains Unhealthy

Big Update On BMC Elections 2025/26: Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz...

Big Update On BMC Elections 2025/26: Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz...