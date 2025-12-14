Mumbai Tightens Security Ahead Of Lionel Messi’s Visit After Kolkata Chaos

Mumbai Police have stepped up security preparations ahead of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s visit to the city on Sunday, determined to avoid a repeat of the chaos witnessed in Kolkata a day earlier. The move comes after thousands of fans protested inside the Salt Lake Stadium during Messi’s appearance, complaining of poor visibility and crowd mismanagement despite high ticket prices.

Officials said Mumbai’s security plan has been fine tuned with crowd safety as the central focus, especially in light of the massive fan following Messi commands across India.

Strict entry restrictions at event venues

As part of the security measures, Mumbai Police will enforce strict checks at all venues Messi is scheduled to attend. Spectators will not be allowed to carry water bottles, metal objects, coins or any other potentially hazardous items inside the stadiums. Multiple frisking points and controlled entry gates will be set up to regulate the inflow of people.

Temporary watchtowers will also be erected at strategic locations to allow police personnel a clear view of crowd movement and density, enabling quick intervention if needed.

Focus on preventing stampede like situations

Senior police officials said that special emphasis is being placed on avoiding stampede like situations, particularly during Messi’s arrival and departure. Crowd flow patterns have been mapped in advance, with additional barricading and staggered entry and exit plans in place.

Emergency response teams, including medical staff and ambulances, will be stationed on site, while rapid response units will remain on standby to handle any sudden surge or unrest.

Coordinated movement between venues

Messi is expected to attend the Padel GOAT Cup event at the Cricket Club of India, Brabourne Stadium, before proceeding to the Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the GOAT India Tour main event. Traffic diversions and route clearances have been planned to ensure smooth movement between venues without disrupting public traffic excessively.

Police officials said coordination between stadium authorities, private security agencies and traffic police has been strengthened to ensure real time communication.

Authorities urge fans to cooperate

Mumbai Police have appealed to fans to arrive early, follow instructions and remain patient, stressing that safety will not be compromised under any circumstances. Officials underlined that lessons from Kolkata’s experience have shaped Mumbai’s approach, with the city determined to ensure that Messi’s visit remains a celebration of sport rather than a crowd control crisis.

With PTI Inputs