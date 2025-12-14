 'We Focus On Development,' Says NCP As Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Skips Visit To RSS Founder K B Hedgewar's Memorial In Nagpur
Ajit Pawar skipped the annual visit to RSS founder K B Hedgewar’s memorial in Nagpur during Maharashtra’s winter session, while BJP and Shiv Sena leaders paid tributes. The NCP said it joined the Mahayuti alliance for state development, not ideology. The Congress criticised the RSS, questioning its views on democracy and Hindutva.

Updated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Even as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar skipped the visit to RSS founder K B Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on Sunday, his party NCP stressed that it joined the Mahayuti alliance for the state's development.

The National Congress Party's ideology is based on the "progressive thoughts of (social reformers) Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar," NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpe said, noting that it was not the first time that Pawar skipped the visit to Hedgewar's memorial.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and ruling BJP, Shiv Sena legislators visited Hedgewar's memorial and paid tributes to him on Sunday morning, Pawar and other NCP leaders skipped the event.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

Ministers and MLAs belonging to the BJP visit the memorial of Hedgewar and the second Sanghchalak, M S Golwalkar, at the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh every year during the winter session of the state legislature.

Last year, MLAs Raju Karemore and Rajkumar Badole were the only representatives of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which has 41 legislators in the assembly, at the Smruti Mandir.

NCP spokesperson Paranjape said it is not the first time that Ajit Pawar skipped a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder's memorial.

"We stick to our principles and our focus is development of the state," he asserted.

Sachin Sawant, spokesperson of the Opposition Congress, claimed the NCP has been hearing the "ideology" of RSS in cabinet meetings and unless Pawar's party agrees with it, they wouldn't be in power.

In a post on X, Sawant criticised the RSS, alleging that it promotes ideologies that undermine democracy and the Constitution.

Referring to Shinde and Shiv Sena legislators visiting Hedgewar's memorial, he charged that their focus is on "how to gain power through money distribution and destroy constitutional democracy."

Despite being in existence for over 100 years, the RSS has failed to clearly define what Hindutva stands for, the Congress leader claimed.

"At least now, they should clarify what Hindutva really means," he said.

Sawant also alleged that RSS deliberations are less about intellectual debate and more about spreading divisive narratives in society.

