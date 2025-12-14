Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Dubai-Linked Mephedrone Factory, Seizes ₹115 Crore Drugs, Seven Arrested

The Crime Branch Unit 7 has busted a major mephedrone (MD) drug manufacturing factory and seized narcotics and raw material worth approximately ₹115 crore. |

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 7 has busted a major mephedrone (MD) drug manufacturing factory and seized narcotics and raw material worth approximately ₹115 crore. In the operation, police recovered 7.5 kg of finished MD, 38 kg of liquid MD, and large quantities of chemicals and equipment used for manufacturing the banned drug. Seven accused have been arrested, while one accused is currently wanted, police said.

Seven Accused Arrested; One Key Accused Still on the Run

The arrested accused have been identified as Salim Abdul Hamid Shaikh (32), Raes Shaikh (37), Vishal More (32), Guruvila Omen Cheriyan, Kayam Sayyed alias Saddam (29), Rajikul Rehman (30) and Havizul Islam (25). The wanted accused, Fayad Shaikh, a resident of Vasai, is absconding.

Police suspect that the arrested accused were operating the large-scale drug racket on the instructions of wanted handlers based in Dubai. Investigators are probing whether the money generated from the drug trade was being diverted for anti-national activities.

Large Quantity of Finished and Liquid MD, Factory Setup Seized

From the accused, police seized: 7.518 kg of ready MD (mephedrone) and 37.820 kg of liquid MD. Complete MD manufacturing factory setup, including raw materials and equipment.On October 9, Crime Branch Unit7 seized 136 grams of MD (mephedrone) from two persons in Mulund West. Based on this recovery, a case was registered an FIR under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Supply Trail Traced to Pune, Leading to Multiple Arrests

During further investigation, an accused residing at Ghodbunder Road revealed that the drugs had been supplied by a person from Pune, who had handed over the contraband near Santosa Hotel, Ravet, Pune. Acting on this information, two police teams were formed. One accused was arrested from Ghodbunder Road, Thane, while another was arrested from Pune.

During interrogation, the Pune-based accused disclosed that he, along with three associates, was manufacturing MD at an unplastered brick shed located in a farm at Savarigaon, Post Bamnoli, Taluka Jawali, District Satara. A raid was subsequently conducted at the spot, leading to the arrest of three more accused and the seizure of the MD factory.

Police said the land where the illegal factory was operating is owned by Govind Babaji Sindkar (65). The premises had been rented out to Saddam Nazar Abbas Sayyed through Omkar Tukaram Dighe. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and identify the international links of the drug syndicate.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/