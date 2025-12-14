33rd International Sunni Ijtema In Mumbai Concludes With Message On Humanity, Compassion And Social Responsibility

The last day of the three-day 33rd Annual International Sunni Ijtema in Mumbai ended on Sunday with a discourse on 'Insan aur Insaniyat (Human and Humanity, by Maulana Shakir Noorie, president of Sunni Dawate Islami (SDI), the organisers of the event. |

Mumbai: The last day of the three-day 33rd Annual International Sunni Ijtema in Mumbai ended on Sunday with a discourse on 'Insan aur Insaniyat (Human and Humanity, by Maulana Shakir Noorie, president of Sunni Dawate Islami (SDI), the organisers of the event.

Humanity Central to Faith, Says SDI President

"Being born a human is not our choice; it is a gift from the creator. But keeping humanity alive within us is our choice,” said Noorie who said that if service to humanity is removed from religion, only ritual worship remains —and for worship alone, the angels were sufficient for the Lord," he remarked.

Other speakers on the day included Allama Qamruzzaman Khan Azmi, who spoke on the subject 'conquer hatred with love and forgiveness.' He called upon Muslims to counter societal hatred with high moral character. Azmi urged the Muslim ummah (worldwide community) to present the true, peaceful face of Islam, compelling even adversaries to respect it. He cited Prophet Muhammad's conquest of Makkah where he declared a general amnesty, announcing that the residents of the city were free and will not meet any vengeance. Azmi highlighted the depths of this mercy, noting that the prophet even forgave his staunchest enemies, including Hinda (who mutilated the body of his uncle Hamza) and Wahshi (who killed Hamza). "This was not just a military victory," said Azmi. "It was a victory of morals and love that turned bloodthirsty enemies into devoted followers."

Educational and Career Guidance Session for Youth

Team SDI Ummeed, the educational wing of SDI organised a educational and career guidance session attended by thousands of students and professionals. The workshop covered diverse topics designed to prepare students for real-world challenges such as the growth in AI and technology. A session by Javed Khatri – listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2022 - introduced students to essential 'AI Tools' and explained how the technology can boost learning and career growth.

Experts Guide Students on Law, Economics and Exam Stress

Experts guided students on careers in law and how the legal profession can serve society. Another session on the role of economists emphasised their role in policy-making. Experts also introduced students to strategies for smart study planning and handling exam pressure. Another lecture provided advice to those facing academic setbacks.

Dr Waqar Azmi, OBE (UK), spoke on leadership and social impact. Ayman Azmi from the University of Liverpool, UK, talked about balancing faith with modern education and also shared valuable thoughts on personal growth and values.

